Scott McLaughlin takes a jab at Alexander Rossi's first golf outing on social media 

On April 30, Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi uploaded a carousel on Instagram as he visited the Brickyard Crossing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to make his debut on the greens. Fellow driver, Scott McLaughlin, commented on the post roasting the first timer.

Ad

The IndyCar world got together to celebrate Rick Mears Day and raise money for the Stop and Go Foundation. The 429 invitational event witnessed many from the American open-wheel series take part. The list included presenters James Hinchcliffe and Will Buxton and drivers Conor Daly, Marcus Ericsson, Sting Ray Robb, and Alexander Rossi.

Alexander Rossi, who boasts a following of 116k on Instagram, shared a two-picture montage of himself playing golf on his first outing and also thanked James Hinchliffe for making it happen. However, he was still wearing a glove whilst putting in the picture, which triggered a response from Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.

Ad

Trending

"First golf outing thanks to @hinchtown and Stop and Go Foundation. Great to see everyone to kick off May at the Speedway!" captioned Rossi

Ad

Many golfers opt to remove their gloves when putting to enhance their aim. The bare hand is considered to offer better grip, allowing for greater control and a better sense of how the ball meets the clubface, a choice that can prove valuable on the golf course. Considering it was Rossi's debut at the greens, McLaughlin, supposedly in humor, pointed towards his gloves, asking him to take them off.

"Let’s start by taking the glove off when putting," wrote McLaughlin

Ad

Imave via Instagram | (@alexanderrossi)

Scott McLaughlin is currently eighth in the championship with 69 points, and Alexander Rossi is 11th with 58 points.

Ad

Alexander Rossi gets honest about his start with Ed Carpenter Racing

INDYCAR Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Former Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi joined Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) for 2025. The former Indy 500 winner has given his assessment of the start with ECR.

Ad

The 33-year-old has given his ECR campaign (so far) a ''B-minus". The California-born racer finished P10 in the first race (St. Petersburg), P9 at Thermal Club, and lost six places to finish P15 at Long Beach.

Alexander Rossi summarised his season so far, calling it "generally positive," but expressed that the execution on Sundays needs work.

"I would say it's been generally positive. I mean, I would say it's a B-minus maybe. I think we have certainly been quick on Saturdays and haven't quite executed on Sundays yet. But a lot of the pieces are there and we'll continue to get better every weekend," Rossi said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast (6:14 onwards)

Ad

Rossi also made a brief appearance in the prestigious world of Formula 1, competing in just five races during the 2015 season. Notably, he became the first American driver to race on a track in the United States specifically designed for Formula One.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.