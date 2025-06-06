Scott McLaughlin teases “smarta$$” IndyCar star’s cameo in upcoming episode of his series

Scott McLaughlin teased IndyCar fans with a special guest appearance in the latest episode of his behind-the-scenes series, LOCK3D IN. The 31-year-old recently offered fans a glimpse into the upcoming edition, which features Colton Herta.

The LOCK3D IN series, a behind-the-scenes video series hosted by the Penske team driver, offers fans an intimate look into McLaughlin’s experiences during race weekends. The YouTube series often captures the challenges he faces, the emotions running high, and the reality of competing in the IndyCar Series.

In his most recent episode, Scott McLaughlin featured Herta in the series. Announcing that the Andretti Global star would be appearing in the episode of the race-by-race weekend series on his X account, the New Zealand driver posted:

“New episode of #LOCK3DIN drops at 3:33pm, complete with cameos from smarta$$ @ColtonHerta. Link below, get amongst it.”

The LOCK3D IN series, which first debuted during the 2025 edition of the Thermal Club Grand Prix, got its name from a play on words—“locked in”—which conveys maximum focus and commitment in the IndyCar Series, as well as referencing McLaughlin’s race number, 3. This clever combination inspired the series title.

Colton Herta is set to make a cameo in the edition of the series that captures the recently held Detroit Grand Prix. The Andretti driver is one of the few drivers McLaughlin has often used to promote newly introduced racing movie-style content.

Scott McLaughlin reflects on his Detroit Grand Prix on Instagram

Scott McLaughlin reflected on his outing at the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix event. The New Zealand native took to his social media to detail his thoughts following the incident.

The former Supercars champion, who qualified for the race in eighth place, could only muster up a 12th-place finish upon the conclusion of the Motown event. Taking to his Instagram to detail his thoughts on the race, McLaughlin wrote:

“We were in a great spot today, went for a move on a restart and misjudged the car in front. On me but a good solid rebound for the #Thirsty3s to bounce back to 12th, could have been more but we'll regroup, get some much needed rest, and be ready to get to work on Gateway. 👊”

Scott McLaughlin had himself a largely complicated race after a late braking incident, which saw him barrel into the rear of Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel. The Penske team star was eventually handed a drive-through penalty, which largely impacted the results of his race around the narrow street circuit.

The seven-time IndyCar race winner, however, will now shift his focus to the upcoming Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race in Illinois—an IndyCar event where he recorded pole position in the last two editions of the oval event.

