Scott McLaughlin has a two-word reaction following Buffalo Bills’ win over Ravens

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin reacted to the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Baltimore Ravens in the final division round played at the Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025. The Team Penske driver took to the social media platform X and reacted with a two-word tweet to his previous tweet in which he showcased his support for the Bills.

McLaughlin tweeted before the match began:

“Let’s go #BillsMafia”

After Buffalo won the match and advanced to the final of the AFC Championship, the New Zealander replied to his tweet uploaded prior to the game.

“Told ya,” Scott McLaughlin wrote.

The game was a tightly fought one with the final scorecard being 27-25 in favor of the Bills. Q1 was a stalemate with each team scoring 7 points each. The Bills dominated Q2 with a 14-3 box score with the Ravens pulling back some of that advantage in Q3, as it scored 9 points and denied the Bills any scoring opportunity.

The Baltimore Ravens took the offensive road in the final quarter as it trailed the Bills by 2 points going into it. However, a strong defensive performance by the Bills in the final quarter, and a couple of turnovers ensured a score of 6-6 in Q4, winning Buffalo the game.

Josh Allen ran the show for the Buffalo Bills when it came to offense as he completed 16 of 22 passes from 127 yards along with two rushing touchdowns. Earlier this month in the IndyCar pre-season press conference, Scott McLaughlin came out and tipped him and the Buffalo Bills to win this year's Super Bowl.

"Bills are gonna win the Super Bowl. That's my pick. I love Josh Allen, man,” Scott McLaughlin said. [09:10]

Buffalo advanced to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs after its win over the Ravens. The match will be held on January 26, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Scott McLaughlin reflects on the 2024 IndyCar season as he praises rival Alex Palou

AUTO: MAY 24 - Scott McLaughlin at the NTT IndyCar Series' Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin finished 3rd in the 2024 IndyCar championship, just 39 points short of the winner Alex Palou. The reliability issues and the disqualification for P2P along with the crashes didn't help his cause either. The Team Penske driver reflected on his IndyCar season and praised Alex Palou. He said (via Autosport):

“I think ultimately we were as fast, if not faster than him. It was just about putting together the year that he had. As we know, he's like a professor with half the stuff that he does. He's very good and very consistent and I have a huge amount of respect for the boy.”

“But we're not overthinking it. I think there's also plenty of other drivers that are super good. I think Colton Herta had an amazing year. It's just a matter of focusing on ourselves and what we can improve. That's all we can control and hopefully what we've done is enough.”

The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2 and McLaughlin along with his teammates has already started working toward the promos with Josef Newgarden’s FOX promo recently being revealed.

