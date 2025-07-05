Scott McLaughlin upset, Josef Newgarden denies interview after another Team Penske disaster at IndyCar Mid-Ohio qualifying

Team Penske's disastrous performance in the IndyCar series continued in the lead-up to the race at Mid-Ohio as all three drivers failed to make it out of the first qualifying session. Scott McLaughlin was upset and claimed that he was impeded on his lap, whereas Josef Newgarden refused to give an interview.

Neither of the three Team Penske drivers was able to finish inside the Top 10 in the second practice session before the qualifying. Scott McLaughlin ended up in Group 1, whereas Will Power and Josef Newgarden ended up in Group 2.

The #3 Chevrolet of McLaughlin failed to get out of the first session and wasn't even close to making it. The Kiwi driver was the third slowest in his group and was interviewed after the elimination.

A reporter asked McLaughlin if he claimed that the car was good, yet failed to make it out of the first qualifying session.

“Just getting held up. Got into a bad spot, had to back off, you can't use the tires at the right spot, really bummed for the Odyssey Batteries Team. I generally feel like it should’ve been easy to transfer, yeah. it's pretty bad,” said McLaughlin.

Coming into the Group 2 qualifying session, Will Power and Josef Newgarden were provisionally in the Top 6 after the banker laps. However, come the end of the session, neither of the two was able to make it out.

After the Group 2 qualifying, the FOX Sports reporter arrived at the #2 Chevrolet pit box to interview Josef Newgarden, but the two-time Indy 500 winner refused and went away on his hand scooter.

Team Penske has struggled this year with Will Power not making out in the first qualifying session of the first four races of the season. Josef Newgarden will start the Mid-Ohio race in P18, Scott McLaughlin in P21, and Will Power in P22.

Team Penske's poor form continued from the IndyCar race at Road America

Neither of the three Team Penske drivers finished inside the Top 10 at the IndyCar race at Road America. Josef Newgarden crashed out coming out of the final corner, whereas Scott McLaughlin and Will Power's race fell apart following the unlucky timing of the caution flag.

Coming into the second half of the season at Mid-Ohio with eight races to go, Team Penske came in to start fresh. However, the struggles continued with all three drivers getting knocked out in the first qualifying session.

Will Power is currently the highest-ranked Penske driver in the championship standings, sitting seventh. Scott McLaughlin sits eighth, whereas Josef Newgarden is 17th in the standings, 249 points behind championship leader Alex Palou.

