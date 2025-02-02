Scott McLaughlin wishes for baby daughter's cameo in potential FOX IndyCar commercial

Scott McLaughlin hopes his baby daughter, Lucy Violet McLaughlin, will feature in an IndyCar commercial by FOX Sports, should they create one specially dedicated to his personality and journey.

FOX took over as IndyCar's exclusive broadcasting partner from NBC Sports for the 2025 season. To kick off the partnership, they shot promos with three drivers in December 2024. Two promos featuring two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and three-time champion Alex Palou have been aired to an overwhelmingly encouraging audience reception. The third promo centered around IndyCar's most popular driver, Pato O'Ward, is yet to be released.

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin appeared on the "Pit Pass Indy "podcast on Friday. When host Bruce Martin asked him about a potential FOX promo featuring him, he replied:

"No, no, I haven't filmed one. Maybe not yet. Maybe (after) I'll win the (Indy) 500."

When further goaded about his expectations from a promo if and when FOX planned it, McLaughlin made a special mention of his daughter Lucy's appearance in it.

"You know me, Bruce. I'm just a fun dude. I just enjoy the ride. I said it before actually, like I did my Supercars thing and whatever, that was great. But this for me now, IndyCar races is a bonus. So I just have a blast doing it. I'm grateful that I have a great team to drive for. But if I ever was on a commercial, I'd love to have my daughter in it. That'd be fun, yes," McLaughlin added. [8:10]

Lucy was born to Scott McLaughlin and his wife Karly Paone on Oct. 10, 2024. Photos of Lucy's various experiences, including her first Halloween, first Christmas, and her first trip with the family to Aspen, Colorado for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney's wedding, have been featured on Scott and Karly's Instagram pages.

Scott McLaughlin applauds FOX's Josef Newgarden promo for expressing IndyCar's core identity

NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 - Source: Getty

FOX's inaugural IndyCar promo showcasing two-time champion Josef Newgarden's journey in a lighthearted and hilarious manner won hearts. Tom Brady's cameo in it was the cherry on top. Scott McLaughlin felt that the promo for his Team Penske teammate hit the right notes.

"I thought it was perfect. It was great. They tapped into everything that is Josef and you know, the funny side as well. I thought it was awesome for the sport and Palou's cameo was great. It's edgy, it's fun, it's different, but it's exactly what we are as a sport," he said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast. [7:40]

Newgarden's promo was aired to an audience of 35.9 million during the NFL Wild Card playoffs game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers. The second promo featuring defending champion Alex Palou was shown to an ever bigger audience of 44.2 million during the NFC championship game between the Eagles and Commanders.

The third promo featuring Pato O'Ward is expected to be aired during the Super Bowl 2025 on Feb. 9 to maximize IndyCar's reach in the NFL world.

