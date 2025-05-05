"See Yaa!!": McLaren's Christian Lundgaard pulls off a sensational move on Scott McLaughlin in Barber GP

The 2025 Children's of Alabama GP is more than 60 laps down, and amid the fiercely fought contest, Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard pulled off a sensational move. On lap 43, Lundgaard got the better of Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin in a breathtaking fashion.

Ad

Moreover, following his move, he immediately came on to his team radio and hilariously said:

"See Yaa!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Seeing the 23-year-old's hilarious antics, even the commentators jumped in on the action and added the following:

"That is gorgeous from Christian Lundgaard, what a drive from this young man, who has impressed so much, time and again, race after race in 2025, taking his team, leading it with absolute conviction, Lundgaard one off, if of not the best driver for these opening races, does it again, beautiful," one of the commentators said. (0:12 - 0:32)

Ad

Christian Lundgaard is currently in third place in the drivers' championship with 96 points behind Kyle Kirkwood and the reigning IndyCar Champion, Alex Palou. He is also the lead driver for his Indianapolis-based Arrow McLaren racing team.

Christian Lundgaard's take ahead of Barber GP

While Christian Lundgaard is pulling off moves left, right, and centre in the ongoing 90-lap race, ahead of it, he shared his thoughts and asserted that if he managed to get off to a clean start, then he could move forward in the race.

Ad

In line with this, he added:

"I’m a little disappointed, I will say. We didn’t quite get the tires in the window for the push lap and went slower in Q2 than we did in Q1. I think there are a lot of positives to take from the weekend going into tomorrow’s race. As a team, we’re sixth, seventh and eighth. As long as we all make it through Lap 1, I believe we’ll all be okay and definitely have some opportunities to bring Arrow McLaren forward in the race." Lundgaard said via Arrow McLarn.

Ad

Lundgaard has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2021. He has so far amassed over 50 race starts and has managed to put on board a single Grand Prix win, five podium finishes, and two pole positions.

In the 2024 IndyCar season, he was on it as well. At the end of the 17-race campaign, he found himself in 11th place in the drivers' standings behind Alexander Rossi. Moreover, in the process of doing so, he secured 312 points alongside a top-five and six top-ten finishes.

In the ongoing Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Christian Lundgaard is running in second place and is looking all set for a well-deserved podium finish. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Plaou is in the lead of the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.