"Senseless, despicable, and revolting act": IndyCar drivers mourn Charlie Kirk after shock assassination during Utah College event

Many IndyCar drivers have expressed their shock and sorrow over American political activist Charlie Kirk's assassination. The 31-year-old Donald Trump ally was killed by a single shot on Wednesday (September 10) afternoon, when he was interacting with students during an outdoor event on the campus of Utah Valley University.As per reports, the shooter was positioned on a roof on campus approximately 200 yards away. FBI director Kash Patel shared that a &quot;subject&quot; was taken into custody but released after questioning.Charlie Kirk, the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, a right-wing political organization, was on the first leg of his 14-city &quot;American Comeback Tour&quot; when the assassination took place. He was seated under a tent when the bullet went through his neck. Kirk was hospitalized in critical condition and succumbed to the wound a few hours later, with US President Donald Trump being among many politicians and celebrities who condemned the shooting and sent condolences to his family.Many IndyCar drivers shared their reactions to the heartbreaking news on social media. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal, a father to two daughters like Kirk was, was shattered.&quot;The pain is unimaginable. Whatever your political beliefs are, it should never get to this. Left, right, center - we are all humans, fathers, husbands, family and friends. I pray for Charlie’s family, his wife and his beautiful girls. This hits me to the core. RIP Charlie, RIP,&quot; the IndyCar veteran wrote in an X post.Graham Rahal @GrahamRahalLINKThe pain is unimaginable. Whatever your political beliefs are, it should never get to this. Left, right, center - we are all humans, fathers, husbands, family and friends. I pray for Charlie’s family, his wife and his beautiful girls. This hits me to the core. RIP Charlie, RIP.His RLL teammate, Devlin Francesco, paid a touching tribute to Charlie Kirk and his impact on America with a lengthy message on X.&quot;I don’t often speak out about politics and am not vocal about political views. But this loss hurts deeply. I listen to a lot of podcasts and loved Charlie’s passion and conviction. Today was a senseless, despicable, and revolting act. You could debate his views, his words, his speeches. and that’s your right. But today we lost more than a voice. We lost a caring husband, a devoted father, and a man who truly loved America. RIP, Legend. You’ll be missed,&quot; DeFrancesco wrote.Devlin Defrancesco @DevlinDeFranLINKI don’t often speak out about politics and am not vocal about political views. But this loss hurts deeply. I listen to a lot of podcasts and loved Charlie’s passion and conviction. Today was a senseless despicable and revolting act. You could debate his views, his words, hisArrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard, a standout performer in the 2025 IndyCar season, shared his feelings about Kirk's death on X, writing:&quot;Sending the deepest condolences and prayers to the Kirk family. Absolutely devastating.&quot;AJ Foyt Racing driver Santino Ferrucci mourned Charlie Kirk with a succinct message.&quot;I am at loss for words. Prayers and condolences to his family. RIP Charlie,&quot; the IndyCar driver wrote on X.Kirk's death sent shockwaves across the world, with US politicians from both wings calling for an end to political violence.Former IndyCar drivers Danica Patrick and Max Papis &quot;devastated&quot; by Charlie Kirk's assassinationDanica Patrick at the Campaigns for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania - Source: GettyFormer IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, who actively embraced involvement in politics and the conservative wing after attending a Charlie Kirk-led TPUSA event in December 2023, shared several Instagram stories and two posts in memory of the 31-year-old conservative activist.Patrick's first IG post after Kirk's demise was an emotional tribute. An excerpt from the caption read:&quot;@charliekirk1776 was a great American, husband, father, leader, man of faith, business man, boss, speaker, and inspiration to millions. His mission to bring conservative values into high schools and colleges helped make being a republican cool again in the youth.He was able to take a rally and turn it into a high energy fun party! He was able to take his vision and passion and turn it into reality. He built @turningpointusa, got married, had two beautiful children, and became one of the most powerful influences in politics…… all by 31 years old. Remarkable.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnother former IndyCar, NASCAR, and F1 driver, Max Papis, shared his feelings about Kirk's assassination on X.&quot;The assasitnation of a father of 2 @charliekirk11 is devastating my condoliances to his family he will always be remembered like a hero and the master of debating with intelligence,&quot; wrote Papis.Max Papis @maxpapisLINKThe assasitnation of a father of 2 @charliekirk11 is devastating my condoliances to his family he will always be remembered like a hero and the master of debating with intelligence .In a follow-up post, the Italian driver also shared how &quot;devastated&quot; he and his two sons were on hearing about Charlie Kirk's death, and that he had no 'logical explanation' to give to his two sons about the assassination.