“She is such a fantastic person”: When Michael Andretti reacted to Danica Patrick's historic IndyCar milestone

Former Andretti Global owner Michael Andretti once spoke about Danica Patrick. He praised the IndyCar driver after she won the Japan 300.

Patrick had started her racing career with go-karting. She dropped out of school in 1998 and moved to the United Kingdom to further pursue her dreams of racing. She joined IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Racing in 2004 and moved to Andretti Green Racing in 2006 as a replacement for Bryan Herta.

During the Indy Japan 300 held at Twin Ring Motegi on April 20, Patrick had started the race from the third row. She took the lead from the race leader, Helio Castroneves, on Lap 198 of the 200 lap race and held on to the race lead. This marked her maiden victory in the series.

While talking about Patrick, the then Andretti co-owner, Michael Andretti showered the driver with praises. He said, ( via Fox News)

"I think Danica is such a fantastic person and I'm thrilled for her that the monkey is finally off of her back. We have all believed in her and she proved today that she is a winner. Frankly, I think this is the first of many." said Michael Andretti, co-owner of Andretti Green Racing.

She finished the race 5.8594 seconds ahead of Castroneves. With this victory, Danica Patrick made history as she became the only female driver to win at the track.

When Danica Patrick spoke about an unfulfilled career goal

Former IndyCar driver, Danica Patrick, spoke about her unfulfilled racing career goal. Patrick made her debut in the series in 2005 and retired in 2018.

Throughout her career Patrick accumulated various records. However, she spoke about her one unfulfilled goal: to win a race in NASCAR and IndyCar. While in an interview with Desert Sun in 2020, Patrick spoke about how she wanted to become the first woman to win a race in both the divisions.

"If there was one 'woman' record I really wanted, it was to win on both series, but (...) I didn't. And then I got too old."

Danica Patrick further spoke about her decision to retire in 2018. She said:

"Honestly, if you want to know why I retired is that what I really loved about the sport is that I loved having hope that it was going to get better next year. I loved being optimistic. But, I just felt like that that feeling went away. I was like, ‘Well I'm not attached to this, it does not define me. I'm more than just a driver.’ So I decided to pursue the other things that I am passionate about in life."

After her retirement, Patrick now hosts a podcast called 'Pretty Intense' and has published a book under the same name. She also has her own winery called 'Somnium' and is occasionally seen in the Formula One paddock with the Sky Sports crew.

