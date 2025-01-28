“She’s the right person for this job”: Danica Patrick echoes Sen. Cotton’s defense of Tulsi Gabbard

Danica Patrick has shared a post highlighting Senator Tom Cotton’s support for Tulsi Gabbard. She added a caption defending President Donald Trump's choice for his National Intelligence Director nominee.

@newsmax’s Instagram account uploaded a picture collage of Cotton and Gabbard. The caption read:

“There should be no question of Trump national intelligence director nominee Tulsi Gabbard's patriotism, Sen. Tom Cotton said. Policy differences "fine," but "I hope no one would impugn Gabbard's patriotism or her integrity."

The former IndyCar driver shared the post in her story.

"My girl @tulsigabbard has an incredible balance of having real integrity and also not being naive. She is the right person for the job to be in charge of national intelligence. She is also just real. I am proud to call her my friend,” Danica Patrick wrote.

Screengrab of Danica Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

Danica Patrick attended the American Fest organized by TPUSA as a spectator in 2023. With her interest growing in politics over the next year. she got the opportunity to become a speaker at the 2024 Amfest, as she explained in the caption of an Instagram post:

“In exactly one year I went from being a spectator at my first ever political event..... to a speaker at it. Living and speaking your truth - leads to your purpose - which gives you all the energy you need to make an impact- and your impact...... becomes your legacy.”

The 42-year-old also shared pictures from Trump's inauguration ceremony which she attended in Washington DC.

“What a crew”: Danica Patrick uploads selfie with Jake Paul and Logan Paul as she shares pictures from Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump took over the duties at the White House from Joe Biden on January 20, 2025, after the oath-taking ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. Danica Patrick uploaded multiple pictures from the ceremony and after, including a selfie with the YouTubers-turned-professional-boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul. The caption read:

“What a crew for the inauguration! So much fun and so much laughing! Thanks @alexbruesewitz! However, I have learned there are a few things politics don't care much about.... Food, water, and sleep. We departed at 8am and returned at 2pm. Thank god I packed some water and was able to finally eat my breakfast. Also..... Melania was simply stunning and looked like the hottest mob boss.”

Patrick, also an F1 commentator, supported Donald Trump during the 2024 Presidential election and attended multiple rallies. She even spoke on behalf of the US President on some occasions and used her social media presence to extend her support. After Trump was announced as the winner of the elections, she continued her support, including backing him on his stand on the New Jersey drone sightings.

