Shrugging off Team Penske scandal, Josef Newgarden aims for double history at 2025 Indy 500

Josef Newgarden is trying to make the best out of the unfortunate cards he has been dealt for the 109th Indy 500. His and teammate Will Power's No. 2 and No. 12 cars had an illegally modified rear attenuator during qualifying last weekend, which led to IndyCar penalizing and pushing them to the back of the grid.

The technical infringement was found just before the Fast 12 qualifying session on Sunday (May 18). Consequently, Team Penske pulled both drivers out of the session. On a weekend when the Penskes were threatening to replicate a front row lockout like 2024, Newgarden and Power found themselves out of contention for pole. And a day later, they were relegated to P32 and P33.

For Josef Newgarden, this setback meant disaster. His pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive Indy 500 became nearly impossible. However, the two-time champ has taken the setback in his stride. The No. 2 Chevy driver is still eyeing the three-peat with an unheard-of victory from the last row.

"We can totally do it. We have the team, we have the people. ... I want to win it from the last row now," Newgarden said via FOX Sports. "The mountain is only getting taller this week. And it’s a big process. But I’m ready to go."

The Penske cars have historically fared amazingly at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the team having won the Indy 500 a record 20 times. The last two of those wins have come courtesy of Newgarden's final lap passes on Marcus Ericsson in 2023 and on Pato O'Ward in 2024.

Josef Newgarden shares his feelings about Team Penske's Indy 500 controversy

Josef Newgarden with Roger Penske after winning the 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

After IndyCar found the modified rear attenuators on two Penske cars, reporters unearthed the same configuration on Josef Newgarden's 2024 Indy 500-winning car, which was on display at the IMS museum. Fortunately for him, IndyCar chose not to take action about that win.

Nonetheless, in the wake of this new controversy, Roger Penske fired the top brass of Team Penske's IndyCar arm on Wednesday (May 21). Newgarden refused to comment on these happenings at a press conference on Thursday, saying:

"I'm ready to go to work with our group & I'm proud of what we've done. (I'm) trying to remain, what's the way to put this... I'm just trying to remain happy."

The 109th Indy 500 will see a new pole winner in rookie Robert Shwartzman as he leads the field of 33 to green. Joining him on the front row will be two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato and 2024 runner-up Pato O'Ward.

In the long journey from P32 to the front of the grid over 200 laps, Josef Newgarden will encounter teammate Scott McLaughlin, who starts in P10, and also the seemingly unbeatable Alex Palou, who has won four of the season's first five races.

