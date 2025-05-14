Simon Pagenaud is crystal clear on how he can help Scott McLaughlin win his first Indy 500

Former Team Penske driver and current Team Chevy simulation consultant Simon Pagenaud will be in Scott McLaughlin's garage in the run-up to the Indy 500 till the showdown on May 25. The seasoned French driver recently shared how he would help McLaughlin.

Ad

Pagenaud was McLaughlin's teammate in the latter's rookie season before shifting base to Meyer Shank Racing. The 40-year-old was the 2016 IndyCar champion and the 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner, the exact experience he intends to transfer to McLaughlin to help him take the chequered flag this month.

When asked how he could help Scott McLaughlin, Simon Pagenaud praised the 31-year-old and highlighted their common trait, which he intends to capitalize upon.

"Scott is extremely talented, but he’s always looking for something else. We have this common trait and, he said, 'Would you mind coming to the (Indianapolis) 500 with me this year?' I said, 'Of course I would.' Last year was so exciting with the pole. He can do it, he just needs a little bit more experience and I’m just trying to transfer all of my knowledge to him and to help him speed up his learning process," he said (via Racer).

Ad

Trending

McLaughlin had Pagenaud's guidance last May for the 108th edition of the Indy 500. Their partnership had paid off as the New Zealander secured pole position in the #3 Chevrolet and a career-best sixth-place finish.

Scott McLaughlin gets honest about Simon Pagenaud's guidance

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin is again set to team up with 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud for the iconic race. Before the practice sessions, McLaughlin had expressed his appreciation for the partnership, saying he couldn’t have asked for a better mentor to guide him through the event.

Ad

Motivated by the results of their previous collaboration, Scott McLaughlin asked Pagenaud to extend the mentorship, as he gears up for another run at the Indianapolis 500. Given that Simon Pagenaud has won the Indy 500 and the strong rapport they’ve built, the 40-year-old veteran has returned to McLaughlin’s garage to offer his insights and support in the lead-up to the race.

"I've always got along with Simon really well ever since I got here to IndyCar, and the way that he was an open book with me and allowed me to learn off him,” McLaughlin said (via Racer).

Ad

“And I think he looks to me as how Gil de Ferran was to him. He’s one of the best around the Speedway, and he's won the race, he's pole’d the race, he's been right at the front for a long time. I can't ask for a better person to be in my corner,” he added.

With 137 points, Scott McLaughlin is currently fifth in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.