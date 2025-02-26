“Skiing to swimsuits”: Danica Patrick speaks her heart out on reported temperatures in Phoenix

Former IndyCar driver and motorsport analyst Danica Patrick recently voiced her opinion on the rising temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona. Patrick's words came as Phoenix encountered its first 90-degree day of the year.

Phoenix has experienced an early onset of summer, with spring weather making an unseasonably warm and strong arrival. Apart from a few light showers, the dry and warm conditions have dominated the region throughout winter.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Phoenix have warned that the warming trend is likely to continue (via AZ Central). There are fears of the temperature potentially rising to near-record highs—with levels soaring up to 15 degrees above normal through the remainder of the week.

With growing concerns about the rising temperatures, several individuals have voiced their opinions. Among those was former IndyCar race winner and retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Patrick, an active social media user who utilises the platform to express her opinions on certain matters, took to her Instagram story. She shared a post from @welcometoarizona, which talked about the average high temperature for the ongoing week. Reacting to the post, Patrick captioned her story:

"From skiing to swimsuits. So here for it! 🙌🏻"

Danica Patrick's Instagram story

Taking a look at some of Danica Patrick's most impressive racing records

A trailblazer in women's racing, Danica Patrick's legendary racing career saw her achieve unprecedented success for a female in motorsports. Widely regarded as the most successful female driver in American motorsports history, Patrick’s career is decorated with groundbreaking achievements.

Patrick remains the only woman to ever win an IndyCar race, securing victory at the 2008 Indy Japan 300. She was notably named Rookie of the Year for both the 2005 Indianapolis 500 and the 2005 IndyCar Series.

In NASCAR, she became only the second woman (after Shawna Robinson in 1994) to secure a pole position in the Nationwide Series.

In 2012, Patrick transitioned to the NASCAR Cup Series, where she made history by becoming the first woman to win a Cup Series pole position at the 2013 Daytona 500—after setting the fastest qualifying lap. She is also the only woman to have led both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, achieving the feat in 2013.

Since her retirement from the sport after the 2018 Daytona 500 race, Danica Patrick has successfully transitioned her career into an analyst. She remains an active commentator for FOX Sports' and Sky Sports' NASCAR and Formula 1 broadcasts respectively.

