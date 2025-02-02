“So cool”: 2x Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden details his experience at Hyrox in recent IG post

Racecar drivers have a love for sports and Josef Newgarden is no exception. During the winter break, the two-time champion has been to an array of places including a visit to Hyrox's event in Las Vegas, and shared his views on the same.

Hyrox is an indoor fitness competition that tests every participant on every metric possible. It includes a five-mile run split into eight equal parts by different functional routines at each checkpoint.

While this competition does not have a vast heritage, people have been intrigued by the format, including Josef Newgarden. On February 1, the 34-year-old posted images on his Instagram, documenting his experience at the event:

"So cool to finally see this @hyroxamerica racing up close last night. I’m a huge fan! Thanks to Yusuf and Christian for the great hospitality - was so fun to watch the Elite in this sport do their thing on the main stage. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but excited to give this a try for the first time tonight!" Josef Newgarden captioned the post.

On the other hand, Newgarden would start his ninth season with Team Penske in 2025.

Josef Newgarden is happy to stay with Team Penske for the foreseeable future

Roger Penske and Josef Newgarden at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Since his debut in 2012, Newgarden has raced with multiple teams. However, his venture with Team Penske has been the most successful one.

The Nashville-born driver joined the team in 2017. Moreover, he won his maiden championship in his first year with the team, laying the foundation for his second title in 2019.

With him signing a multi-year contract with Team Penske in June of 2024, Josef Newgarden shared his thoughts on continuing with the team for a few more years (via Team Penske):

"Driving for Roger Penske and this iconic team is a dream that I never thought I would realize. I’m thankful for the opportunities that I’ve been given during my time at Team Penske. I have a great amount of respect for the individuals that comprise our group, including the partners who support us... I’m sure that we can achieve much more in the future. I still believe we haven’t reached our full potential together just yet," Newgarden said.

Newgarden finished the 2024 campaign eighth in the standings. This would have been a disappointment barring the saving grace in the form of the victory at the Indy 500.

The two-time champion has won the premier race of the series twice in succession, becoming the first driver in 22 years to have achieved this feat. If Josef Newgarden wins this year's iteration, he will complete a three-peat at the Indy 500 for the first time in the series history.

