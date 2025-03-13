March 13 marks Marco Andretti's birthday, and the third-generation driver was flooded with congratulatory messages. Moreover, his fiancee, Billie Jo Powers, shared a wholesome post on her Instagram, wishing her partner a happy birthday.

The 38-year-old has established himself in the racing realm in the United States. His father and grandfather have had varied achievements in the motorsport world, and he belongs to a prestigious racing family.

Marco Andretti welcomed his first child, Miura, on September 17, 2024. Since then, the Pennsylvania-native has continued spending time with his family.

His soon-to-be wife shared a post on her Instagram, wishing Marco a happy 38th birthday. Billie Jo Powers penned an emotional message and wrote about the IndyCar driver's transformation to becoming a great father, as she wrote:

"Happy Birthday to our everything. Watching you become the best Daddy has been some of the most special moments of my life. I’m so proud of you. Your heart, generosity, passion, integrity and loyalty are just a few of the things that make you truly one of a kind. We are so grateful to call you ours! @marcoandretti."

Andretti will make his 20th Indy 500 start on May 25.

Marco Andretti shows off his race suit for his 20th IndyCar season

Marco Andretti at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

The 38-year-old's tale with Indy 500 has been a gut-wrenching one. His best shot at winning the elusive race came in his debut start at the Super Speedway in 2006.

Despite starting ninth, Marco Andretti was on pace throughout the weekend and aimed to make his strategy work. During the last phase of the race, he had secured the lead and looked to end the Andretti curse.

However, the curse struck again as the third-generation driver was overtaken on the homestretch by Sam Hornish Jr. and saw the race win slip away in front of his eyes. Though he had other shots at winning the race, like starting on pole at the 2020 Indy 500, he was unable to convert it into a win.

Marco Andretti has put such instances behind him and has confirmed his entry at the 2025 Indy 500. Subsequently, he posted images of his racing suit for this year on X, captioning it:

"Loading year 20."

However, there are six more races to go before the Indy 500 Grand Prix weekend sets off. The next race is slated to be held at the Thermal Club in California.

Alex Palou will arrive at the next race as the championship leader and will be aiming to defend his title by mounting a stern title defense. This will be followed by a two-week break before the race in Long Beach takes off.

