"So much love my cheeks still hurt": Josef Newgarden's wife Ashley shares glimpses of adorable moments with family over the past few months 

IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden's wife, Ashley, uploaded a post on Instagram on March 12, sharing her highlights from the last couple of months. Newgarden's wife shared a carousel of 15 pictures and paired them with a wholesome caption.

The 2025 IndyCar season began on March 2 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. The pictures uploaded by Ashley were of the Newgarden family, including her husband Josef and son Kota as they enjoyed the IndyCar off-season.

The first slide was a family picture of Josef, Ashley, and Kota sitting on a couch as the mother gave a peck to the two-year-old. The next couple included a candid picture of Ashley eating noodles and a wholesome picture of Josef Newgarden and Kota as they shared a pancake.

The next set of images included Josef and his son on a rollercoaster, Ashley Newgarden’s selfie, and Kota eating bacon. The 10th slide was a selfie taken by Newgarden's wife as the couple went snowboarding.

The 12th picture was a couple photo where Josef dressed up in a Tuxedo and Ashley flaunted a black dress. The caption of the post read,

“Last few months in a glance. So much love my cheeks still hurt.”

Josef Newgarden and Ashley first met in 2014 and tied the knot in the fall of 2019 in Nashville. Three years later, in April 2022, the couple welcomed their firstborn, Kota, to the world. Newgarden currently drives for Team Penske in the IndyCar series and is a two-time series champion.

Newgarden won the 2024 Indy 500 and will go into the 2025 season as the defending winner of the greatest spectacle in racing.

“Figure out how we win the championship”: Josef Newgarden reveals clear aim for 2025 IndyCar season

Josef Newgarden had to wait for over a decade before winning his first Indy 500 in 2023. However, the Team Penske driver didn't have to wait for the second one as he won the very next year in 2024. In the process, he became the first back-to-back winner in over two decades.

However, Newgarden feels that winning the Indy 500 puts a driver off the championship path. He explained the same on the Athletes and Assets with Noah Lack podcast, as he aims to win the Indy 500 and the championship during the 2025 IndyCar season. He said,

“You can't really put the championship back together because people fall into this trap that you win the Indy 500 and it's like all is good. You know anything else is a bonus, you don't have to win the championship, you won the Indy 500, it's not really true.” (55:30 onwards)

“Like we all care tremendously about the championship that is what shows you how the year really went so I want us to figure out how to win that Indy 500 again but more importantly if we win it again I want to figure out how we win the championship on top of it,” he added.

Josef Newgarden finished P3 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The Team Penske driver was in contention for the win but ran out of fuel on the final lap.

