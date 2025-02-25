"So proud of Ashley" - Josef Newgarden reacts as wife releases new IndyCar children's book with St. Pete announcement

The two-time IndyCar world champion, Josef Newgarden is preparing for the fast-approaching 2025 season. While the 34-year-old is getting ready, his wife Ashley Newgarden recently released her special children's book based on the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ashley Newgarden came up with an in-detail Instagram post to announce her book, Goodnight Racetrack, on Monday. In light of this, Josef Newgarden celebrated his wife's special occasion by sharing her post via his Instagram stories.

Moreover, he came up with a wholesome caption that read:

"So proud of Ashley and her new book."

Screenshot of Newgarden's Instagram story - Instagram/@josefnewgarden

Ashley Newgarden revealed that she and Josef will be holding a book signing event during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

"For the last few months I’ve had the opportunity to work on an amazing project, one that’s ready to share with you all! Introducing Goodnight Racetrack, a children’s book that takes a ride around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, showing all of the traditions and hidden moments that we have grown to love. It’s the perfect way to pass down the love of racing and celebrate this magical track, no matter who you cheer for. With its rhythmic cadence and vibrant pictures, it’s sure to charm even the youngest of fans. To celebrate, Josef and I will be holding a signing this Saturday at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg! Come meet us at the INDYCAR merch tent (more details to come)."

Ashley Newgarden and Josef Newgarden first met in 2012. They crossed paths again in 2014 during a Disney project and then they started dating. The duo tied the knot in Nashville in 2019. Other than Ashley's most recent book, she has previously co-wrote the book called Josef's BIG Dream.

Josef Newgarden on the 'most important thing' for him in racing

While Josef Newgarden has shared the joy of her wife via his social handles, he also talked about the most important thing for him in racing three days ago. He shared a post around the same via his Instagram account.

Team Penske racing driver said:

"The most important thing for me is on-track success. So, how am I supporting my team? What are we doing for next year? How are we setting up? You know what were our weaknesses? What do we need to work on? That is my number 1 focus because I know everything else is built off of it. So you have to get your priorities straight. And I think any high achiever knows that, they know where their bread and butter is."

Josef Newgarden finished the 2024 IndyCar season in eighth place. He was able to amass 401 points alongside two wins, two poles, seven top-five, and eight top-ten finishes.

Going into 2025, Newgarden has made a strong statement by ending the Sebring International Raceway pre-season test in second place. Keeping this in view, he will have several eyes on him during the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race.

