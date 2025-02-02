Sophia Floersch explains 'clever' path to tackle rookie Indy NXT challenge with HMD Motorsports

Alpine Academy driver Sophia Floersch announced her Indy NXT plans for the 2025 season and confirmed her drive with HMD Motorsport. With the Indy NXT season on the horizon, the German driver featured in a reel on Indy NXT’s Instagram account and revealed her plans to tackle her debut season in the American open-wheel racing series.

The reel was uploaded on Indy NXT's Instagram account on February 1, 2025, with Sophia Floersch as she answered questions on her first media day. Since the German hasn't driven around any circuits on the Indy NXT calendar, she explained her strategy for the season opener at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix and the races to follow. The 24-year-old said,

“I think this new challenge in general has really been motivating for me over the past couple of weeks. And in the end, you know, I think it's just about getting laps.”

“But in the end, you just gotta take it step by step and build your performance. And it's about being there in qualifying and then the races and not about being faster in the first five laps in free practice.”

“So that's just how I think I've always handled it and every other clever driver has handled it in the past. You need to build up your speed and get confidence for the car and for the track in the end, as I said before, simulators nowadays are really preparing you a lot to get there.”

Sophia Floersch began her professional single-seater open-wheel racing career in 2016 in the ADAC F4 championship. The German driver raced in various Formula Ladder championships across Europe for a couple of years and raced in the FIA F3 championship in the late 2010s.

Following two subpar F3 seasons, she moved to race in the European Le Mans Series and other endurance races before returning to the F3 championship for 2023 and 2024. In December 2024, she announced her move to Indy NXT for the upcoming season.

Sophia Floersch reflects on first test in the Indy NXT car after HMD Motorsport announcement

The Indy NXT drivers took the Sebring International Raceway for the pre-season test on January 15-16. Sophia Floersch was among the drivers who participated in the test and finished as the 5th fastest driver amongst the full-time drivers. She uploaded a post about the test on LinkedIn and expressed dissatisfaction with her performance. She wrote,

“An impressive 5th place in the first test..." - True, but I want more! I've never been satisfied with anything and I have a very clear goal: right to the top! Yes, the first test was really good, successful and great fun with the team in Florida. But now it's 5 weeks full focus on the start (finally!!) and then on a hopefully successful season. 5th place means - there are still a few guys to overtake! See you at the finish line!”

Sophia Floersch will be joined by Hailie Deegan at HMS Motorsports, who will also be making her Indy NXT debut at the same time as the German, at the season opener at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix.

