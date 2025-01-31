Sophia Floersch flexes toned body in black co-ord set as she shares glimpse of upper body workout

Alpine Academy driver Sophia Floersch shared a video of herself working out in the gym on her Instagram account on January 30, 2025. The off-season is underway and the German driver took to the gym to prepare for her Indy NXT debut.

Floersch uploaded a couple of stories on her account with the first one showcasing her upper body workout routine. The Indy NXT driver sported a black co-ord set paired with a gold necklace as she worked out in the gym.

The German driver showcased her attempt at a set of Hammer Biceps Curls with dumbbells.

Image credits: Instagram/Sophia Floersch

Floersch also shared a second story post from her workout, which she captioned:

Trending

“Morning Workout🏋️‍♀️✔️”

Image credits: Instagram/@sophiafloersch

Sophia Floersch began her professional single-seater career in 2016 when she raced in the ADAC F4 championship. She soon made it up the Formula ladder, racing in the Italian F4, European F3, and FRECA before making it to the FIA F3 championship in 2020.

However, the F3 debut didn't go as well with Floersch finishing the season in P29 and moving to race in Endurance racing for the next couple of seasons. She returned to race in F3 for 2023 and 2024 and had a couple of subpar seasons finishing 23rd and 29th in the championship respectively.

Sophia Floersch decided to make the move to race in the American open-wheel racing series for the 2025 season and announced her HMD Motorsports drive for the Indy NXT season.

“United States is more open to embracing a female racer”: Sophia Floersch on sharing the Indy NXT grid with fellow female drivers

Sophia Floersch announced her move to race in the Indy NXT in December 2024. The German will be joining fellow female drivers Jamie Chadwick and Hailie Deegan, who will also be making her Indy NXT debut at the same time as Floersch. Speaking about the the positive welcome by the team and sharing the grid with other female racers, she said (via Motorsport):

“The United States is more open to embracing a female racer, so this makes me very excited and optimistic about the things to come. The sport, the racing, the cars, and the tracks are real and pure. It's great to be welcomed so positively and friendly. You can feel the real racer energy inside HMD Motorsports. I can hardly wait and will be very happy when it starts in March in St. Pete.”

The 2025 Indy NXT season begins on March 2nd at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix where Floersch will be making her debut for HMD Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback