Sophia Floersch rocks a one-piece dress as she wishes “happy weekend” to her Instagram followers

As the first weekend of April 2025 rolls in, motorsport star Sophia Floersch has taken a rather stylish approach to kick off the days of rest. The 24-year-old wished her Instagram followers a ‘happy weekend’ as she rocked a stylish one-piece dress.

The German racing driver, who recently made headlines with her exit from the 2025 Indy NXT series, has often been known to display her sense of fashion. Sophia Floersch shared a carousel of pictures of herself donning a full-length gown on her Instagram profile.

In the post, Sophia Floersch can be seen wearing the sleek gown, which, though simple, showcases a chic design that can be loosely dubbed as perfectly suited for the weekend vibes she exuded.

Accompanying the photos with a caption, she wrote:

“Happy Weekend 🙂🐆”

The monochrome-toned outfit, which was complemented by minimal accessories, was the second fashion-related post made by Floersch following the conclusion of her brief stint with the Indy NXT series.

Aside from her fashion style, the former Formula 3 star is also known for being vocal about matters related to women in motorsports. In December 2024, she subtly criticized Lewis Hamilton after a post from the then-Mercedes driver suggested that if he were to create a racing team, he would include Mercedes juniors Kenzo Craigie and Doriane Pin in his lineup.

In response to the post, Sophia Floersch, on her X (formerly Twitter) account, wrote:

‘Put your money where your mouth is.’

Expand Tweet

Why did Sophia Floersch depart Indy NXT after one race?

Sophia Floersch’s rookie stint in the Indy NXT series came to an unexpected end after just the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The 24-year-old was one of two females on the 2025 Indy feeder series grid.

The former Alpine Academy star had put in an impressive performance in her debut with HMD Motorsports, qualifying 17th and finishing 12th in her maiden race, despite battling a few technical issues throughout the race. However, in what can be described as one of the most unlikely developments, it was announced that she would be departing the team.

In a statement announcing her exit from the team, HMD Motorsports wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) account:

“As we move forward in 2025, HMD Motorsports and Sophia Floersch have mutually agreed to part ways for the remainder of the Indy NXT by Firestone season. HMD wishes Sophia the best of luck in her future endeavors."

Expand Tweet

The Indiana-based racing team, which fields as many as nine cars on the current Indy NXT grid, also revealed it had begun considering a replacement for Floersch.

“The team is now actively considering driver options for the No. 24 car for the remaining 13 races and upcoming test days,” the team stated.

According to a report by RACER, a miscommunication between her sponsor and the team led to her abrupt exit from HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT series.

