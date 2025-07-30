Sophia Floersch shares heartbreaking message after the death of German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier

The German sports scene is in mourning following the tragic death of Laura Dahlmeier. Sophia Floersch has led the tributes in the wake of the heartbreaking event. The 24-year-old penned a tribute to the former biathlete.

Dahlmeier, who made a name for herself in the world of biathlon, sadly passed away after being struck by rockfall while mountaineering in Pakistan. It was initially believed that she was seriously injured, and a rescue operation was launched. However, due to the adverse weather conditions, the team was unable to reach her location. Sadly, it was confirmed by her management on July 30 that she had died.

Following the announcement of her death, Floersch — one of Germany’s most prominent female racing drivers — shared an Instagram story to honor Dahlmeier.

“Rest in peace Laura 🕊️🙏,” she captioned, while sharing a photo of her.

Sophia Floersch paid tribute to Laura Dahlmeier. Image: @sophiafloersch via Instagram

Dahlmeier, who in 2018 became the first woman to win the biathlon sprint and pursuit at the same Olympics, called time on her career in 2019. She later switched her focus to mountaineering, among other sporting activities.

Fans and several sports stars have continued to post their condolences on social media, with many sharing memories and tributes to Dahlmeier.

How Sophia Floersch reacted following her crash in 2018

In 2018, Sophia Floersch was involved in a freak accident while racing in Formula 3. The Alpine F1 Academy graduate suffered a near-fatal accident during the Macau Grand Prix.

Floersch, who took part in the street circuit event, suffered the accident after making contact with another driver on the track. She was subsequently launched airborne, and she crashed into a photographers' bunker at high speed.

Reacting to the crash in December 2018, Sophia Floersch, as quoted by the BBC, stated:

"It probably is a miracle, but that's probably also the reason why I am happy and why I am normal. It happened quite fast – the top speed was 275 km/h – but I can do nearly everything again, so for me, it's just to be happy and to continue to be positive."

"I remember everything from the crash. It felt just completely different for me because it just happened so fast."

The German motorsports star fractured her spine during the crash and required an 11-hour surgery following the incident. The then 18-year-old would also go through a rigorous rehabilitation process before her return to racing.

Fast forward to 2025, Sophia Floersch has done well to overcome the setback and return to race action. The 24-year-old currently races with the Algarve Pro Racing team in the European Le Mans Series.

