Sophia Floersch shares photo dump of what made her fall in love with racing 21 years ago amid Spain trip

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Apr 25, 2025 23:28 IST
Formula 3 Championship - Round 9:Spa-Francorchamps - Sprint Race - Source: Getty
Sophia Floersch - Source: Getty

Sophia Floersch, the former Indy NXT driver, has come up with a photo dump via her Instagram account. She has specifically shed light on how karting made her fall in love with racing about two decades ago.

The German racing driver has previously competed in various top junior racing categories. Since her recent departure from Indy NXT's HMD Motorsports, she has been very active on social media, and in line with her recent trip to Spain, she came up with the following post:

"Had such a good time in Spain 🇪🇸 Karting made me fall in love 21 years ago! Enjoying it so much, so was definitely photo dump worthy. Kinda feeling it in every bone and muscle in my upper body right now 😅 Last picture sums it up perfectly 🙂‍↕️."
At HMD Motorsports, Sophia Floersch competed in the opening round of the ongoing 2025 Indy NXT season. She ended her Grand Prix outing in P12 ahead of her teammate, Hailie Deegan (P14).

Sophia Floersch's take on the role of 'politics' in motorsports

While Sophia Floersch has revealed that her Karting days were the moment when she fell in love with racing, ahead of the 2025 Indy NXT season, she also took the time to talk about politics in motorsports.

In line with this, she made it known that it is just about impossible to keep politics out of motorsports, where everyone is trying to 'scr*w' each other.

"There are no pit boxes where you’re not allowed in. It’s just a lot more open. The people are actually nice to each other and not just trying to screw each other over. Obviously, in every sport, everywhere you go, there’s politics. And I think that’s normal nowadays, and you will never get it out. But here the sport is still in focus. It’s still about pure racing here, and I’m just excited to get going," Floersch said via feederseries.
Sophia Floersch has been around motorsports for a long time. She has been actively competing in junior categories since 2015 and has so far tried her hand at competitions like the Ginetta Junior Championship, ADAC Formula 4 and FIA F3 European Championship.

She has also competed in the FR European Championship, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. In 2020, she was even presented with the Laureus World Sports Award for Comeback of the Year.

Sophia Floersch (who is also a former Alpine academy driver) has been spending her time travelling all over the globe since her sudden Indy NXT exit. However, keeping in view the wealth of experience the 24-year-old has, she could soon be seen racing competitively.

Edited by Luke Koshi
