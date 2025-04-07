Sophia Floersch shares a picture from her Alpine getaway in Austria

The former HMD Motorsports Indy NXT driver, Sophia Floersch (who competed in the 2025 Indy NXT St. Petersburg race), shared an update. Via her Instagram account, she posted a picture of herself enjoying her time in Austria.

Specifically, Floersch took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a photo of herself enjoying a drink with a picturesque mountain in the background.

Moreover, via the same, she even shared the name of the hotel where she was staying.

"Hotel Arlberg Lech."

Screenshot via Instagram stories /@sophiafloersch

Floersch was born in Grünwald, Bavaria, and spent most of her childhood in Munich. She has raced in a number of series and categories, and most recently competed in the Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports.

Sophia Floersch parted ways with HMD Motorsports after just one race

While Sophia Floersch is enjoying her time taking in the picturesque views of Austria, she recently parted ways with HMD Motorsports in Indy NXT after just one race. This came as a bit of a shock to the whole Indy NXT grid.

Moreover, following the reveal of the news, the HMD Motorsports team shared the following statement.

"As we move onwards in 2025, HMD Motorsports and Sophia Floersch have mutually agreed to part ways for the remainder of the Indy NXT by Firestone season. HMD wishes Sophia the best of luck in her future endeavors. The team is now actively considering driver options for the No. 24 car for the remaining 13 races and upcoming test days." (Via: Racer).

Sophia Floersch was one of the two female drivers participating in the ongoing 2025 Indy NXT season. Floersch's teammate, Hailie Deegan, is still on the Indy NXT grid with HMD Motorsports.

Floersch, at the age of 24, has done a lot of racing. Before her short-lived Indy NXT stint, she competed in various junior racing categories. The 2015 Ginetta Junior Championship, 2016-2017 ADAC Formula 4, 2018 FIA F3 European Championship, 2019 FR European Championship, 2021 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship, and 2023-2023 FIA Formula 3 Championship are some of the top categories she has so far competed in.

In her one and only Indy NXT outing with HMD Motorsports, she drove the #24 car and managed a P12 finish. Her teammate, Hailie Deegan, ended up behind Floersch in P14.

Keeping in view the vast experience of Sophia Floersch in competing in various racing categories all over the world, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her in the coming months and years.

