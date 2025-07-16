Sophia Floersch shows off bruises on her back from testing as she works out in matching red gym outfit

Sophia Floersch has once again reminded the motorsport world of the physical toll elite racing can take on drivers. The 24-year-old recently took to her social media to share a glimpse of these demands, showing off bruises across her back while also rocking a vibrant red gym outfit.

The Alpine Academy graduate took to her Instagram story to post short clips and images that captured both her dedication to motorsport and the toll of life behind the wheel. Floersch also highlighted the bruises on her back, which she detailed were caused by a testing drive session.

“Bruises on the back and shoulder are from testing...” she captioned.

Sophia Floersch showed off bruises on her back during a workout session. Images: @Sophiagloersch via Instagram

However, despite the bruises, Sophia Floersch appeared unfazed. Clad in her crimson sports gear, the former Indy NXT driver powered through her workout session. Floersch, who currently races for Algarve Pro Racing in the European Le Mans Series, has largely proven to be a beacon of hope and an outspoken voice for women in racing. The German motorsport racer has never shied away from addressing societal issues surrounding women. On several occasions, she has used her platforms to speak out on matters concerning women in motorsport.

Sophia Floersch shares photo dump from Imola

Sophia Floersch also thrilled fans with a glimpse into her life on the race track. The 24-year-old shared a photo dump from her outing at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit, home of the Imola Grand Prix, with Algarve Pro Racing.

The post, shared by the LMP2 endurance racing star, featured several highlights from her time at the Italian circuit — from intense moments in the garage to several light-hearted snapshots, as well as her preparation for race weekends, the meals she enjoyed and scenic shots of the historic track. Accompanying the carousel of posts, she captioned:

“48h in Italy 🇮🇹 dump 🥹 Quick cars, great track, some gelato and Italian food 🇮🇹❤️ What else is needed? 🥲”

Since calling time on her stint in Indy NXT, Sophia Floersch has continued to make her mark in the world of endurance racing. The former HMD Motorsports star also took part in testing for the recent Le Mans event in her LMP2 category.

Her stint in the open-wheel racing series came to an abrupt and rather unorthodox end, as she was announced to have parted ways with her Indy NXT team following the conclusion of the first race of the season — the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

Subsequent reports revealed that her exit from the IndyCar feeder series was tied to sponsorship matters with the team. However, with Imola now in the rear-view mirror, Floersch has set her sights on the upcoming 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

