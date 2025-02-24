Sophia Floersch stuns in dapper all-black outfit paired with animal print heels

Former Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch is a few days away from making her debut in the INDYNXT by Firestone American open-wheel racing series on Sunday, March 2. She recently took to Instagram and shared a bold and stylish look with her followers ahead of the season-opening round in St. Petersburg, with her caption highlighting her excitement for the new chapter in her racing career.

Floersch, who has built a strong reputation in European racing, will compete for HMD Motorsports in the 2024 INDY NXT season. She made history as the first woman to score points in Formula 3 and has also found success in endurance racing, securing two podium finishes.

Ahead of her INDY NXT debut, Floersch has already displayed a promising pace in pre-season testing. In January, during test sessions at Sebring International Raceway in Florida, she recorded the fifth-fastest time among full-time drivers, an early indication of her competitiveness in the field. She summed up her anticipation for the upcoming season with a brief but striking caption on her Instagram post:

"Countdown is on 👀😈"

In the pictures shared with the post, Sophia Floersch was wearing an all-black outfit that exuded confidence and sophistication. She was dressed in a sleeveless, high-neck black jumpsuit with a sleek and minimalistic design, creating an effortless look. For accessories, she was wearing a delicate gold necklace with small star-shaped charms, which added a subtle detail to her neckline. She also had a red string bracelet on her wrist, a common symbol of good luck in various cultures.

Floersch's choice of footwear added an interesting contrast to her neat and simple outfit. She paired the all-black look with pointed-toe animal print heels, which stood out against the rest of the outfit.

Sophia Floersch hopes to stick to racing in America

Formula 3 Championship - Sophia Floersch at Round 4 Monte Carlo - Practice - Source: Getty

Having left the Alpine driver academy behind her, Sophia Floersch is embracing the American racing scene in all its glory. She recently sat down for a conversation with Feeder Series and shared her excitement for the new chapter in her racing career.

Floersch explained how there is a sense of purity in American racing and shared that everyone she has spoken to tells her that they never want to go back to Europe. And she wants to feel the same in the upcoming months.

"To be honest, just from being in Nashville already, you see that the paddock in IndyCar and Indy NXT is a lot more open... The people are actually nice to each other and not just trying to screw each other over. Obviously in every sport, everywhere you go, there’s politics,” she adds. “And I think that’s normal nowadays, and you will never get it out. But here the sport is still in focus. It’s still about pure racing here and I’m just excited to get going," Sophia FLoersch was quoted as saying by Feeder Series.

"I didn’t have a race weekend myself yet, so it’s always difficult to say, but from talking to every single driver who went here, they are all like, ‘I’m never, ever going back to Europe. America is the best racing place to be because the car is great, the teams are great and it’s actually fun to do.’ I just hope that I also get that feeling over the next couple of weeks and months."

Floersch will make her first race start in INDYNXT in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2.

