Sophia Floersch surprised at the absence of "politics" in Indy NXT

Indy NXT sensation Sophia Floersch got on a call with multiple media houses as she recently sat down for an interview, with the Indy NXT season on the horizon. The former FIA Formula 3 driver revealed the differences between the European and American open-wheel racing series as she pointed out the absence of politics in the Indy NXT series.

Sophia Floersch declared on December 19, 2024 that she will be joining HMD Motorsports for the 2025 season to race in the Indy NXT series. The German raced in the F3 championship for Van Amersfoort Racing during the 2024 season and made the move to the American open-wheel championship for the upcoming season.

Floersch participated in Indy NXT’s two-day test at the Sebring International Raceway from January 15-16. Speaking about how the politics is absent from Indy NXT when comparing it to the European open-wheel racing scene and how the sport is still the priority in the Indy NXT series, she said (via Feeder Series):

“To be honest, just from being in Nashville already, you see that the paddock in IndyCar and Indy NXT is a lot more open. I don’t know when I went to a race event the last time where it was actually possible for teams to check other teams’ cars – to be next to each other, with the mechanics working next to each other. There are no pit boxes where you’re not allowed in. It’s just a lot more open. The people are actually nice to each other and not just trying to screw each other over.”

“Obviously in every sport, everywhere you go, there’s politics. And I think that’s normal nowadays, and you will never get it out. But here the sport is still in focus. It’s still about pure racing here and I’m just excited to get going,” she added.

Sophia Floersch finished the Indy NXT test at Sebring International Raceway as 6th fastest overall and 5th amongst the full-timers. The German wasn't content with her performance as she uploaded a post about the same on her LinkedIn highlighting that she needs to work harder and improve.

“Take it step by step”: Sophia Floersch reveals the strategy for debut Indy NXT season

Sophia Floersch will be making her Indy NXT debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg on March 2nd. The Indy NXT Instagram account uploaded a reel featuring the HMS Motorsport driver as Floersch revealed her strategy to tackle her rookie Indy NXT season. She said:

“You just gotta take it step by step and build your performance. And it's about being there in qualifying and then the races and not about being fastest in the first five laps in free practice.”

“You need to build up your speed and get confidence for the car and for the track in the end, as I said before, simulators nowadays are really preparing you a lot to get there,” she added.

Sophia Floersch also participated in the Indy NXT test at the Barber Motorsports Park in November 2024 before the HMD Motorsport announcement was made. The German will be joining former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan, who will also be making her Indy NXT debut at St. Pete.

