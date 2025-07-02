"Soul-less and boring": IndyCar fans have mixed feelings as Alex Palou gets unique livery for Mid-Ohio

The 2025 IndyCar championship leader, Alex Palou's Mid-Ohio livery, has been revealed. He is all set to run an OpenAI livery (Chip Ganassi Racing), and fans from all over the world have come up with their fascinating takes.

Ad

The ongoing campaign of America's highest class of open-wheel racing is nine rounds down, and Palou is currently leading the championship with 386 points. In the process of doing so, he has also put on board six Grand Prix wins, two pole positions and seven top-five finishes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With Palou having an all-black OpenAI livery for the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, the fans are not pleased. One particular fan via X wrote:

"Soul-less and boring, very fitting."

randyripyoutoshreds @notcayorne LINK Soul-less and boring, very fitting.

Ad

A second fan via the same platform had the following to add:

"Did ChatGPT design this livery?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan also came up with a bit of a negative reaction:

"Looks like a test car."

However, amid the sea of negative reactions, there were a few positive comments.

"Now this is cool" a fan wrote.

"Ooooo this is sleek" another added.

"I love it" another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin is also running a black car in the race weekend, but it also has a tinge of red and white on certain parts of the #3 challenger.

Alex Palou triumphed in Round 9, the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

While the fans have come up with a mixed set of reactions to Alex Palou's #10 challenger for the upcoming Mid-Ohio race, he was on his absolute A-game in Round nine of the 2025 IndyCar season. Palou won the chaotic 55-lap race starting from P2 on the grid behind RLL's Louis Foster.

Ad

He was understandably ecstatic with his race victory, and via the post-race interviews, he had said:

"It was a crazy race. There were moments I thought we were losing a ton of positions. It was a tough race for everybody. Kudos to the team for the amazing strategy and Honda for giving us the fuel mileage we needed at the end to make it."

Ad

As mentioned earlier, the ongoing campaign is nine rounds down, and there are only eight Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. Alex Palou is leading with 386 points, but Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood (P2) is trying his best to close the gap. The latter has so far amassed 293 points.

As things stand, Palou looks likely to lift his fourth IndyCar title. However, in case he goes through a bad run of form in the next few races, the gap could come down significantly.

Alex Palou (six) and Kyle Kirkwood (three) are the only two drivers to have amassed victories this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.