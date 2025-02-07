Juncos Hollinger Racing's (JHR) newest signing Sting Ray Robb, Indy NXT runner-up Jacob Abel, Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood, and other IndyCar drivers featured in IndyCar on FOX's latest uploaded reel on Instagram. The account uploaded a reel on Friday, February 7 where the drivers picked the best racing movies. The caption of the reel was the question put forward to the drivers as it read,

“What is the best racing movie ever?”

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist was up first and he chose “Le Mans” which featured Steve McQueen. Jacob Abel couldn't decide on a single movie and suggested a few names before deciding to choose Pixar’s Cars as the best movie. He said,

“I’ve always been a big fan of Rush. Ford vs Ferrari is cool too but the best racing movie is Cars.”

Juncos Hollinger Racing's Sting Ray Robb came out and suggested that his pick was Ford Vs Ferrari and the 23-year-old detailed the background story explaining why he chose it.

“I’d probably say that it's First vs Ferrari. I grew up listening to a guy by the name of Dick Guldtrand, and he was racing in that same era for Corvette Racing. So I used to hear the same stories that were being shown in the movie, but from his first hand experience, from kind of a other racer perspective,” said Sting Ray Robb

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Devlin DeFrancesco chose the Senna movie which came out in the 2010s as his pick whereas Kyffin Simpson sided with Jacob Abel and chose Cars 1. Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood and McLaren's Nolan Siegel chose Talladega Nights.

The 2024 Indy NXT champion signed by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2025 IndyCar season, Louis Foster picked Rush, the movie based on the iconic F1 rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda.

Sting Ray Robb revealed that the relationship with JHR required “mending” before signing the 2025 contract

Sting Ray Robb raced for Juncos Hollinger Racing in the Indy Pro 2000 series and the Indy NXT series. However, he left JGR at the end of 2021 to join Andretti Global and was later allowed to debut in IndyCar by Dale Coyne Racing. With the 2025 seat available at JHR, Robb revealed how he sat with the JHR owner to mend the relationship.

“There was actually a bit of mending that had to happen between us before I was comfortable moving back there with them,” said Sting Ray Robb (via IndyCar)

“So, when I left in 2021, it wasn't on the best of terms. I wouldn't say we burned the bridge, by any means, but, Ricardo (Juncos) and I sat down before we signed the contract this year, and I think that we kind of had a heart-to-heat, like, ‘Hey, we're recognizing where things went wrong in 2021 and we feel like we have reconciled that, and we recognize this is where we are now, and this is where our heads are.’”

Sting Ray Robb will partner with Conor Daly to complete JHR’s line-up for the 2025 IndyCar season, which starts March 2 at Saint Petersburg Grand Prix.

