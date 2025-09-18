  • home icon
Stolen IndyCar helmet of late Greg Moore recovered; Vancouver police arrests suspect

By Yash Kotak
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:52 GMT
Marlboro Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty
Greg Moore at the IndyCar Marlboro Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Vancouver police have recovered the stolen helmet of late IndyCar driver Greg Moore, which went missing from the BC Sports Hall of Fame on September 3. The helmet was worn by Moore during his 1998 race win at the Rio 400 in Brazil.

His family had loaned the priceless possession to the museum, which had an exhibit documenting his short but impressive career. On Thursday, September 18, in a news release on social media platform X, the Vancouver Police Department shared that the 39-year-old suspect was arrested after investigators reviewed security footage from the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

They tracked the suspect, who was arrested for theft over $5000 and possession of stolen property, to a residential building on Dunlevy Avenue in the Downtown Eastside.

"Greg Moore was a B.C. icon who rose to the top of his sport and inspired us all," Sergeant Steve Addison of the VPD said in a statement. "The theft of his racing helmet has impacted Greg’s family, the sports community, and everyone who cheered him to success. We’re relieved to have made this arrest and returned the exhibit to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame."
Greg Moore's father was heartbroken when his son's priceless IndyCar helmet was stolen on September 3.

"That helmet is a part of Greg that we’ll never get back," Greg's father, Ric Moore, said in a BC Sports Hall of Fame press release. "It’s not just racing gear, it’s a symbol of who he was, the joy he brought to people, and the dreams he chased. Please, if anyone knows where it is, help bring it home. Not just for us, but for everyone who loved Greg and what he stood for."
As per the VPD, the suspect hasn't been officially charged and is set to appear in court on Friday, September 19.

How IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe reacted after his idol Greg Moore's helmet was stolen

Greg Moore was an inspiration to many in the IndyCar world. He was touted to be American open-wheel racing's next star and had signed a three-year, $10 million contract with Team Penske from 2000 onwards. However, he died after a tragic accident at the 1999 CART season finale in Fontana, California, when he was 24.

On lap 10 of the 500-mile race, Moore lost control of his No. 99 Player's Forysthe Mercedes-Benz, which flipped and crashed into the concrete fence at over 220 mph. The impact was such that his car rebounded off the barriers before flipping several times and splitting into multiple pieces. He was pronounced dead at 1:21 pm at the Loma Linda Medical Centre.

James Hinchcliffe, who years down the line would follow in Canadian compatriot Greg Moore's footsteps to become an IndyCar driver, was shocked at the recent theft of his late idol's helmet.

"At a complete loss for what kind of person would do this. I hope they’re found and the helmet returned to its rightful place," Hinchcliffe wrote in an X post on September 5.

Greg Moore was also known for his trademark red racing gloves, which he wore in every race. Even today, on October 31 every year, the IndyCar world remembers the five-time race winner, with the phrase "Red gloves rule" mentioned in every tribute post.

Yash Kotak

Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Edited by Yash Kotak
