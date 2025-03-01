“Straight. To. The. Moon.” - Scott McLaughlin reveals his ‘long-term’ commitment with Team Penske ahead of St. Pete race

Scott McLaughlin announced that he has signed a long-term contract extension with IndyCar outfit Team Penske on Friday.

The New Zealander took to social media to share his excitement following the contract extension with the Mooresville-based team, which comes just ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season.

Scott McLaughlin, who joined Team Penske in 2021, has delivered a series of impressive performances for the IndyCar outfit. The 31-year-old racer clinched the IndyCar Rookie of the Year award in his debut season and has recorded a remarkable seven wins and 19 podium finishes so far.

The decision to hand a lengthy contract to McLaughlin comes as no surprise to his fans after the remarkable turnaround he experienced during the 2024 campaign.

The former Supercars Championship driver endured a rough start to the season when his podium finish at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix was stripped due to Team Penske's alleged ECU manipulation.

McLaughlin also suffered a mechanical DNF at the Long Beach Grand Prix before his struggling season turned around with his first victory of the year at the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber.

McLaughlin finished the 2024 season in third place, just 39 points behind championship winner Alex Palou.

Announcing his contract extension, the Team Penske driver took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his excitement, along with a famous clip from The Wolf of Wall Street movie.

“We’re LIVE and ready for a big 2025! Signed a long-term extension in the off-season with @Team_Penske and have been absolutely 100% focused on prep for this year. Let’s kick this season off right! STRAIGHT. TO. THE. MOON. #Thirsty3s,” McLaughlin wrote.

Riding on the momentum of this news, McLaughlin will aim to kick off the 2025 IndyCar season with a victory at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2.

Scott McLaughlin among favorites to win 2025 IndyCar Series title

AUTO: JUL 03 IndyCar - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin is touted among the favorite drivers to clinch the 2025 IndyCar Series title. He is yet to record a championship victory as he enters the upcoming season with enthusiasm and determination, ready to challenge for the crown.

The Christchurch-born driver has secured back-to-back third-place finishes in the IndyCar championship standings and will be aiming to improve the record in 2025.

However, the Team Penske driver will face fierce competition from several top contenders, including Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward and reigning champion Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, among others.

Having come close to winning the championship in the past, Scott McLaughlin will be focused on refining the mistakes that have cost him the title in previous seasons. With experience and momentum on his side, he hopes 2025 will be the year he finally claims IndyCar glory.

