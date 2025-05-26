“Such a shame”: Conor Daly doesn’t sugarcoat his feelings after losing the Indy 500 despite having a ‘chance’

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently shared his thoughts about his latest race via social media. The American driver had a decent outing at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 held on May 25.

The 33-year-old driver shared a tweet with his followers on X later in the day, reflecting on his outing at the Oval along with pictures from the race. He also highlighted how it was 'such a shame' not to be able to finish somewhere a little higher in the standings. He wrote,

"Tough result to accept today… thought we had a chance at it. @juncoshollinger gave me a great car. We had severe vibrations and deg on the last two stints all of a sudden for some reason. Such a shame. Had a lot of fun for a while today… P10. thank you @ampm @arco #indy500"

The American driver started the race in eleventh place and finished in tenth place. He led a total of 13 laps and gained 21 crucial points towards the drivers' championship, where he is currently placed in 19th with 79 points.

As for his 2025 season, it is off to a decent start. The #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing driver qualified for the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2 in 22nd place and finished the race in 17th place. During the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix held on May 4, he qualified in 19th spot and finished the race in the same spot.

At the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10, Conor Daly qualified in 22nd place and finished the race in 15th place. The JHR team and Conor Daly will be looking forward to scoring more points at the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix which will take place on June 1.

Conor Daly speaks about 'one of the scariest days' he has faced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The American driver Conor Daly spoke about one of the scariest days he faced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He spoke about the same in a video uploaded by IndyCar on their Instagram account on May 16.

The 33-year-old driver had taken part in the various sessions leading up to the Indianapolis 500. During some of the sessions, the drivers found it difficult to set proper laps, which would provide the team with concrete data, due to the gusty winds. Speaking about the difficult conditions, Conor Daly said,

"Probably one of the scariest days I've ever done on this track. What do they say? Hottest track...ever recorded earlier today, so that made it real challenging for a lot of people, as you saw earlier."

Conor Daly's 10th-place finish at the Indianapolis 500 race marks his fifth consecutive top 10 result at the event.

