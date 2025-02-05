Sweden School Shooting: Indycar star Marcus Ericsson heartbroken over hometown tragedy

Marcus Ericsson took to social media platform X and expressed his grief over the tragic incident that took place in Sweden on February 4, 2025. A school for young adults in Orebro, Sweden, west of the country's capital Stockholm, witnessed an attack by a gunman on Tuesday afternoon.

Andretti Global's driver Marcus Ericsson, who was born in Orebro, Sweden reacted to the tragedy in his hometown. The 34-year-old posted a tweet from his account as he was heartbroken and extended sympathy for all those affected by the shooting.

“Örebro ❤️ thinking about my hometown and all those affected right now 💔💔” tweeted the IndyCar driver.

The Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also reacted to the tragedy on X as he tweeted:

“It is with sadness that I have received information about the terrible act of violence in Örebro. My thoughts are with those who have been affected and their relatives. It is a very painful day for all of Sweden. My thoughts are also with all those whose normal school day was replaced with terror.”

10 people have been reported dead by the Swedish police including the gunman as law enforcement continues its search for the victims. There's a possibility for the death toll to rise as many are still injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at the Risbergska school. The law enforcement suggested that the gunman acted by himself and hadn't linked the incident to a terrorist attack. The motive of the shooter is still unknown with the police confirming that the perpetrator wasn't known to them.

Local police chief Roberto Eid Forest commented on the tragic incident as he said:

“We know that 10 or so people have been killed here today. The reason that we can't be more exact currently is that the extent of the incident is so large.” [via Reuters]

“We have a big crime scene, we have to complete the searches we are conducting in the school. There are a number of investigative steps we are taking: a profile of the perpetrator, witness interviews ... Obviously, it's a significant amount of work,” he added.

Marcus Ericsson uses his social media presence to enlighten his followers about such wrongdoings worldwide and is vocal about them. The Swedish driver also helps out the Racing For Kids organization.

“Really happy to do stuff like this”: When Marcus Ericsson visited a seven-year-old in the hospital

Marcus Ericsson signs autographs for fans before practice for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Marcus Ericsson, along with Harding Steinbrenner Racing co-owner George Steinbrenner IV and James Hinchcliffe's wife Becky Dalton, visited the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in 2019 as part of the Racing for Kids’ drive to meet a six-year-old kid named Hattie.

The IndyCar driver met with the Hattie parents and talked to them, with the kid's father uploading a thank you tweet on X with a picture of Hattie with the Motorsport visitors.

Marcus Ericsson explained his experience and how he was happy to help an ailing child as he said:

“It’s great to see how happy they are.To have a small chat and give some gifts to them is great. Really happy to do stuff like this.” [via Indycar]

Racing for Kids is an organization set up to use the popularity of Motorsports to help collect funds and focus public attention on the healthcare needs of children. Ericsson, on the other hand recently ran in the first IndyCar test of this year at the Thermal Club where he topped the charts among the six drivers who took part. The former F1 driver is gearing up for his second season with Andretti Global.

