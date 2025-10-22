Takuma Sato 'piecing together' 2026 Indy 500 return with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after successful IMS test

Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is eyeing a return to the 110th running of the race in 2026 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The Japanese driver participated in a two-day IndyCar test at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week with the series testing new tires, brakes, and damper components for next year.

Sato has raced for RLL in two full-time stints - once in 2012 and again from 2018 to 2021. Since 2024, he has been an Indy 500-only driver, driving the No. 75 Honda as the fourth entry for the team that gave him his second win at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing in 2020.

After day one of testing at the IMS on Tuesday, Takuma Sato spoke about his hopes of returning for another Indy 500 with RLL in 2026.

"If we get the pieces together, hopefully we’ll be back," the 48-year-old said. "As long as I feel confident, I feel physically, mentally still prepared to challenge for this biggest event. I'd like to continue. Whether that will be only a few years or multiple years, I don't know, but certainly working on the progress for the next year."

Sato was Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's best driver at the 109th Indy 500 this year. He qualified in P2, beaten only by rookie Robert Shwartzman, who took a shock pole position in qualifying. Unfortunately, the race was too chaotic, with many caution periods, and the Japanese driver eventually finished in ninth place.

Takuma Sato gives an update on broken rib and assesses IMS test

The No. 75 RLL Honda of Takuma Sato at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Takuma Sato brought out the red flag on day two of the Indy 500 open test in April this year. He suffered a huge crash with an impact of 94G, which left him with a broken rib. However, the details of his injury were unknown until a few days before the Indy 500, when he admitted that he'd race in the 200-lap event with a broken rib.

On Tuesday at the IMS, he shared an update on the injury, saying with a laugh:

"Everything’s healed. It wasn’t comfortable getting back in after six months, but after 10 laps, I was up to speed. The team gave me a lot of confidence."

Alongside Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi, Sato was testing new brake and damper components that IndyCar is evaluating for next year.

"This was an enormous success," Sato said about the new brakes. "After 20 laps, the brakes were still there. We used to have to pump the pedal. Not anymore. It gives great confidence and stability."

Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi returned to the IMS on Wednesday for day two of testing. Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward also tested on Tuesday to aid Firestone's tire development, but it was a one-day requirement, and they didn't return to the track on Wednesday.

