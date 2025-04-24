Takuma Sato suffers huge crash at Indy 500 Open Test

Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato suffered a big crash on day two of the Indy 500 open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In the morning session, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver lost control of his car in Turn 1 and spun into the wall, damaging the entire left side of his No. 75 Honda.

Ad

The sound of the crash was deafening. Sato's car spun a couple more times after the crash before coming to a halt in front of the Turn 2 grandstands. The medical team and the towing car were immediately on the scene. He came out of the car shortly after it stopped to the relief and applause of the fans in the stands.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sato was the fastest driver in the qualifying-simulation session with a speed of 232.565 mph He became the second driver to crash in 30 minutes after NASCAR champ Kyle Larson lost his No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevy coming out of Turn 1 because of understeer. Larson was checked by the medical team and returned to the track unscathed.

Takuma Sato's loud crash took place when Larson was back on the track and in conversation with IndyCar reporter Tony Donohue. Upon witnessing it, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion said:

Ad

"Wow! That’s a little more scary hearing it."

The 109th running of the Indy 500 on May 25 will be Sato's 16th attempt at the race. He has won the Greatest Spectacle of Racing twice - in 2017 with Andretti Autosport and in 2020 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Takuma Sato 'heartbroken' after Indy 500 test crash

Takuma Sato at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Takuma Sato was seen and released from the medical center after his crash. The Japanese driver complained about a little pain but seemed more concerned about the damage to his No. 75 RLL Honda.

Ad

In an interview with reporter Georgia Henneberry after coming out of the medical center, Sato said:

"Little bruises and little pain, of course, but I am okay. I simply lost it, maybe went too quick, I don't know. We need to speak to the team, but it's hard, you know. My body is fine. Within a week, I'll be back in 100%. Just the car, I lost the car. It's heartbreaking."

After day one of testing on Wednesday, Sato was satisfied with the performance of his No. 17 car and also praised the new hybrid power units on Indy cars, which he found to be a "game-changer". Though he found the increased weight of the cars to be a "downside", he preferred to have this new challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.