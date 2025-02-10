"Taylor Swift dumped this bum mid game" - Paul Tracy takes digs at Chiefs, IndyCar, and Kendrick Lamar during Super Bowl

Former IndyCar driver Paul Tracy took to Instagram to react to the 59th Super Bowl Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The former IndyCar champion shared his opinion about the game, the IndyCar promos, and the halftime show presented by Kendrick Lamar.

The 2003 CART champion shared three stories on his Instagram profile as he asked his followers to participate in a poll. The first story shared by Tracy was about promotions and advertisements. The story asked the fans about the commercials as it read:

“C**p commercials”

Tracy's poll on his story regarding the Super Bowl commercials - Source: via @paultracyofficial on Instagram

90% of the people chose yes as the answer while others chose no. The second story asked the people about Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show performance. Lamar won the Grammy over a week back and performed at the Caesar's Superdome along with other stars like SZA and Serena Williams. Talking about Lamar's performance, he wrote:

Trending

“Trump would say ... Kendrick Lamar you're fired !!! That was awful”

Tracy's poll on his story regarding Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl - Source: via @paultracyofficial on Instagram

Despite sharing his opinion, Paul Tracy left a poll box in his story, with 94% of people suggesting that the music artist's halftime was indeed "awful". The final story was about the NFL power couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs went into halftime with 0 points on board. Chiefs' star Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and pop icon Taylor Swift did attend the event, but hardly got any screen time since there wasn't much to celebrate. Paul Tracy’s Instagram story on the same read:

“Taylor swift dumped this bum mid game🤣🤣🤣”

Tracy's story regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce - Source: via @paultracyofficial on Instagram

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised to the victory as the full-time scoreline read, 40-22. The Birds last won the Super Bowl in 2018, where they also defeated the Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the last two Super Bowls, unfortunately weren't able to convert it into a three-peat.

Paul Tracy's early 2025 Racing plans with IRC GT

Paul Tracy in the #8 Dragon Racing car at the 37th Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach - Source: Getty

Paul Tracy retired from the world of IndyCar in 2011, making his last appearance as a part-timer. The Canadian shifted his focus to sportscar racing and raced in different competitions including the Rolex Sports Car Series.

In December 2024, Paul Tracy revealed his racing plans for the 2025 season as he announced his participation in the Trans Am in Innovation Race Cars IRC GT. Speaking about the same, he said:

“I want to go for a championship. I loved racing the IRC down at Bathurst, and I jumped in the car at Daytona for the HSR races [with IRC president and founder Danny Stutterd]. The car is super impressive in terms of its performance out of the box — the IRC [USA] guys barely made any [setup] changes to the car across its U.S. tour, and every time I’ve driven it, it’s been a blast and immediately on pace.” [Via Racer]

Tracy will race in the Trans Am series in the IRC only for the first couple of rounds before moving to race in XGT class at Sebring and Road Atlanta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback