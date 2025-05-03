Team Penske driver reacts to ‘a lot different’ Barber track after eye-opening laps with hybrid-era car

The 27-car field, including Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin, is at the 2.38-mile road course of the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, for the Children of Alabama Grand Prix. Following Friday’s (May 2) practice session, McLaughlin, who has won at the circuit twice in a row, shared his thoughts after taking to the track for the first time in the new hybrid-era car.

Ad

In July of the 2024 season at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, IndyCar adopted hybrid power units, following a path similar to Formula 1. Drivers, including McLaughlin, used the hybrid package for the first time at the Birmingham-based circuit.

Answering whether the hybrid package has changed the experience of a place like Barber Motorsports Park, Scott McLaughlin answered in the affirmative.

“Oh, for sure. We tested here not long ago, and it was definitely a lot different. A lot more different than I thought it was going to be. The feeling and weight will be interesting, as well as how we all tackle it and the different philosophies between cars. Let’s see where we go,” he replied (via Speedwaydigest).

Ad

Trending

After four races in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Championship, McLaughlin leads the Team Penske trio in eighth with 69 points.

Roger Penske takes his pick for the Indianapolis 500 victory

IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Roger Penske, owner of Team Penske, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and IndyCar, has named Josef Newgarden as his favorite to win the greatest spectacle of racing.

Ad

In 2024, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden claimed his second career victory at the Indianapolis 500. With that, he joined the elite group of drivers to have won the iconic race more than once. As the event heads into its 109th running, no one has ever secured three consecutive wins, giving Newgarden a rare opportunity to make history.

Team Penske boasts a highly skilled lineup featuring Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Scott McLaughlin. Yet among these elite drivers, team owner Roger Penske has singled out the defending champion as his top pick.

Ad

“Of course, for the 109th running, I’m rooting for Newgarden. But you have to go back to 2003. [Team Penske driver] Helio (Castroneves) was on his way to his third, and he got blocked on the back straightaway and Gil de Ferran won the race. (But) it could be done, and Josef is certainly a student now," he said (via fox59.com).

Ad

"He took 12 years to win his first race. I think he’s ready. [Team Penske's Head of IndyCar Operations] Tim Cindric is one of the greatest strategists here at the Speedway. He’s won a number of races with his particular car, so I really feel he’s got a great chance," Penske added.

The 34 drivers who have signed up for the Indy 500 will go racing in 22 days on Sunday, May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.