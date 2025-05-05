Team Penske "looking for more" after bittersweet results at IndyCar Barber race

All three Team Penske drivers finished inside the Top 10 at the 2025 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Following a torrid couple of races for at least one of the Team Penske drivers, the big points haul at Barber Motorsport Park was much needed for the team.

However, Team Penske boss Tim Cindric came out after the race and suggested that they are “looking for more”. Cindric, who stepped down from the day-to-day responsibilities for the motorsport team and decided to shift focus to IndyCar, spoke with Frontstretch after the Alabama Indy GP.

Cindric reflected on the performance of the three Team Penske drivers and shared his views on the same. As he analyzed the displays of Will Power, Josef Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin at Barber Motorsport Park, he claimed that Penske still has some work to do. He said:

“Yeah, I think it's a solid day. Obviously, it didn't look like the used reds held off well for Scotty, as they did for Alex, and then they put him behind a bit. We did a great job holding everybody off on blacks. Put himself on the podium. I thought Will had a solid day, which is obviously what he needed.”

“And then Josef we were just unfortunate to start, really, the last car on blacks with about four or five red tires right behind us on the start. We spent the whole race trying to make up the spots we lost on the start. So, yes, solid day, but certainly we're looking for more,” added the Penske boss.

Team Penske has failed to register a single win in the first four races of the 2025 IndyCar season, with CGR's Alex Palou taking three wins, and Andretti Global taking the Long Beach victory with Kyle Kirkwood.

Team Penske drivers' race weekend at Barber Motorsport Park

Scott McLaughlin started the race at Barber in P2 behind the championship leader, Alex Palou. The thirsty threes would have loved to repeat their success from the last couple of years at the venue, but were instead outdone by Christian Lundgaard, who took P2 away after the final pit stop.

Will Power, after poor qualifying results in the first three races of 2025, was able to get into the Fast 6 session and started the race in P4. The #12 Penske driver lost a position to Lundgaard finished P5.

Josef Newgarden is the most successful driver around Barber since the track was introduced to the IndyCar calendar in 2010. The #2 Penske driver has won three races around the circuit.

However, that wasn't the case this time around. Newgarden started P9, dropped to P15 in the first five laps, and clawed his way back up the grid to finish P10.

