Team Penske reveals first glimpse of legendary 'Penske Gallery' in new IMS museum

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will feature the new Team Penske gallery which has been added as a permanent addition to the IMS museum. The doors will be opened to the new gallery at the museum on April 2, 2025, in a facility that spans over 80,000 sq.ft.

Ad

Team Penske’s official social media account on Instagram uploaded the first glimpse of the gallery at the IMS in a post uploaded on March 31. The post was a seven-slide carousel that included pictures and videos from the gallery with the first slide being a picture collage of the highlights from the permanent addition to IMS.

The next slide was a video of the workers moving the infamous ‘Yellow Submarine’ Pennzoil IndyCar in place, and the fourth one was Team Penske owner Roger Penske inspecting the work done at the gallery. The last slide was a video of the Penske gallery entrance.

Ad

Trending

The caption of the Instagram post uploaded by Team Penske read:

“Step into history. Experience unparalleled traditions, historic race cars, legendary trophies, unique artifacts, and displays honoring some of the most accomplished drivers in racing history starting April 2 at the Penske Gallery in the @imsmuseum.”

Ad

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway features memorabilia from the century-old history of IndyCar and the racing at the iconic speedway. The Penske gallery will showcase highlights from Team Penske's success at the oldest tarmac oval in the world.

According to Penske’s website, the Penske gallery will have an interactive experience that will feature memorabilia from Team Penske’s success at the IMS including historic race cars, legendary trophies and unique artifacts.

Ad

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Motor Museum was opened in 1956 and began with only 12 cars on display. It currently boasts a display of 55,000 artifacts and over 150 vehicles.

Team Penske President on the Penske Gallery at IMS

Team Penske Tim Cindric stepped down from the day-to-day responsibilities at the team but remained as a president. The new role allows Condric to focus more on the IndyCar role, rather than the whole Team Penske operation.

Ad

Cindric came out and spoke about the new Penske gallery at IMS, as he said (via Team Penske):

“To be able to witness the evolution of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum from when it was in its original location outside of turn 1 to what is now, a world-class showcase, is truly remarkable.”

“The addition of the Penske Gallery is really something special. It not only illustrates Roger’s unmatched successes on-track and his genuine passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but it also pays homage to so many that have played a part in establishing the Penske legacy at the Speedway,” he added.

Team Penske is the most successful IndyCar team with 17 championships and 20 Indy 500 wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback