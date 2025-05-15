Team Penske unveils 'Yellow Submarine' paint schemes for Scott McLaughlin and Joey Logano

Team Penske revealed identical liveries for two drivers of two different racing formats. IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin and his NASCAR counterpart, Joey Logano, will be driving machines painted in the 'Yellow Submarine' scheme.

Ad

The Indianapolis 500 of the IndyCar Series and the Coca-Cola 600 of the NASCAR Cup Series are both scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25. Each event holds its prestige, with the Indianapolis 500 often referred to as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." While it is uncommon for teams, and even rarer for drivers, to participate in both events, Team Penske stands out as one of the few involved in both.

To mark its version of Double Duty, Team Penske revealed identical liveries for last year's Indy 500 pole sitter, Scott McLaughlin, and three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano. The announcement was made on Team Penske's social media handles, with pictures of McLaughlin and Logano wearing matching racing suits. Below their pictures were their machines, the #22 stock car and #3 open wheel IndyCar machine showcasing the Pennzoil liveries.

Ad

Trending

"A Yellow Sub special. @joeylogano will race the Yellow Submarine livery for the Coke 600, matching @smclaughlin93 's look for the Indianapolis 500," the post was captioned.

Scott McLaughlin reveals how Simon Pagenaud is helping him for the Indy 500

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Last year's Indy 500 pole sitter, Scott McLaughlin, will have former IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner, Simon Pagenaud, mentoring him for the Indianapolis 500 race preparation. He detailed how having someone like Pagenaud in his corner is helping him.

Ad

In 2023, Pagenaud suffered a crash during practice for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, as a result of which he had to sit out the rest of the 2023 IndyCar season. And subsequently, he did not return to the IndyCar series due to his injuries.

However, he returned to his former team's garage in 2024 as a mentor to Scott McLaughlin for the 108th running of the Indy 500. Their collaboration proved successful, with the Kiwi driver securing pole position. Speaking about Pagenaud’s influence, McLaughlin noted that beyond sharing racecraft and technical expertise, the Frenchman has also been instrumental in helping him with mental preparation.

Ad

"Just purely like race car stuff, but a lot of mental stuff too. You know, like my intensity levels and understanding that where that chopping changes through the month, because if you are at a 100% intensity level, you are gonna burn yourself out real quick. He has been super good at sending me notes before each morning about what to focus on. Yeah, that's mainly what he has been working with," McLaughlin said via Bob Pockrass on X.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin, along with 33 other drivers, will be in action for the Indy 500 on May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.