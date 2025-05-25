Teary-eyed Scott McLaughlin apologizes to Team Penske after Indy 500 crash

Scott McLaughlin, the 2024 Indy 500 pole sitter, crashed out of the 2025 Indianapolis 500 on the warm-up lap. The #3 Team Penske Chevrolet driver binned his IndyCar into the inside wall on the start-finish straight, ending the Kiwi driver's hope of winning the iconic race even before it began.

McLaughlin started the 2025 Indy 500 on row 4 after he qualified P12 for the race, and was promoted to start P10 following the penalties given to his teammates for the modified attenuator. However, McLaughlin was not able to utilize his Top 10 start as he crashed before the green flag even dropped.

The 109th running of the Indy 500 was delayed as the rain hit the track and dampened the tarmac. Fortunately, it was just a drizzle and the track soon dried up. However, the cloud cover and the rain caused the track temperature to drop. Scott McLaughlin fell prey to the cold track and slammed his #3 Chevrolet into the wall.

The heartbroken driver spoke with FOX after the crash, as McLaughlin said:

“I don't know. I really have no idea what happened. I’m really upset for my team. They built me a fantastic car again. I'm really sorry to my sponsors, my fans, and family. I can't believe we're out of the race, I had so much hope today. By far the worst day of my life.” (via FOX livestream)

This wasn't the first time that Scott McLaughlin crashed during the 2025 Indy 500 weekend. The Team Penske driver crashed during practice on Sunday before the Top 12 qualifying (May 18) and was not able to participate in that session. The crash in the race was comparatively softer.

Scott McLaughlin’s crash at the 2025 Indy 500 analyzed

The IndyCar driver was going down the start-finish straight and moving left to right to warm up the tires. As Turn 1 approached, Scott McLaughlin got a little too aggressive with the warm up of the car and lost control, hitting the inside wall.

The front left tire, suspension, and the front wing were damaged beyond repair, and McLaughlin had to retire from the race.

After the car came to a halt on the grass patch on the inside of Turn 1, he safely got out of the car and squatted on the ground. The Kiwi driver removed his helmet and was seen with his head in his hands as he lamented the mistake that cost him and his team a shot at the Indy 500.

The broadcast team asked McLaughlin's race engineer if it was possible to repair the car, and the response was that it wasn't possible.

