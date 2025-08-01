“Thank you FOX”: Graham Rahal makes feelings known about IndyCar’s ‘big news’

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently reacted to the new Fox and IndyCar partnership. He tweeted to thank Fox for the partnership.On Thursday, July 31, IndyCar released a statement that Fox had acquired one-third interest in Penske Entertainment, including IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which Penske Entertainment previously owned. The move is to hold high-profile racing and entertainment events, which will help promote the series and the drivers.Reacting to the news, Rahal shared a tweet via his X account and wrote:&quot;LFG. Big news for our sport. Thank you FOX, no doubt we’ll take our sport and marketing to another level that is much needed to match with that great TV package.&quot;This news also comes after the extension of exclusive IndyCar media rights for Fox Sports. They are currently in their first season of airing races on their network, and the sport has seen a 31% spike in viewership.Graham Rahal has had a decent 2025 season so far. He qualified 18th at the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23 and finished the race in 11th place. During the recently held Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race, he qualified fifth and finished eighth.Graham Rahal shuts down critics doubting himGraham Rahal recently spoke about his critics who doubt his place in IndyCar. The Indiana native has struggled for the past few years to get a good result, as his last podium was at the IMS Road Course Indy GP. His last race win was in 2017 at Detroit, where he won the double header.While talking to the press alongside his father and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing co-owner, Bobby Rahal, before the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, the 36-year-old was questioned about whether he thought of himself as a driver who could fight at the front of the team.&quot;Yeah, I think I am, well, look at the qualifying results. They speak for themselves,&quot; Graham Rahal replied (via ASAP Sports). &quot;I'm sick and tired of hearing, 'He can't drive. He's only there because of his dad'... all this bullshit. It gets old because the reality is (that) the performance and qualifying, in particular, speak for themselves.&quot;At the beginning of the season, Graham Rahal produced adequate results, but in the past few races, he has consistently placed himself in the top 10. He had his best qualifying this season at the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, where he qualified in second place and finished the race in sixth. Rahal sits in 19th place in the drivers' championship with 213 points.