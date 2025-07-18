“Thank you for making me a mom”: Hailie Deegan’s mother Marissa pens a heartwarming note for Indy NXT driver’s 24th birthday

HMD Motorsports driver Hailie Deegan is celebrating her 24th birthday today. She has been receiving wishes from fans all over the world, and her mother Marissa Deegan also posted a lovely message on Instagram.Marissa Deegan posted a small montage of pictures of Hailie and added the following caption:&quot;Happy 24th Birthday to my absolutely beautiful daughter! Thank you for making me a mom and for giving me 24 years of unforgettable memories that I will hold close to my heart forever. I love you Hailie more than words can say and can’t wait to spend the week with you! xxoo, Mom.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHailie Deegan is competing in IndyCar's junior category, Indy NXT, in the 2025 season with the #38 HMD Motorsports car. In the ongoing campaign, she currently finds herself in 19th position in the drivers' standings with 119 points to her name. However, she has yet to secure a Grand Prix win or a top-10 finish.Deegan previously used to ply her trade in stock car racing, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. She made 69 appearances in the latter and amassed and amassed five top-10 finishes. In Xfinity, she was not able to score even a single top-five, top-10, or podium finish in her 18 starts.Hailie Deegan's take on competing in 2025 Indy NXT seasonWhile Hailie Deegan's mom posted a wholesome message for her via Instagram, the HMD Motorsports driver shared her thoughts on the ongoing Indy NXT campaign last year.In line with this, she made it known how excited she was to get the opportunity to show her racing skills in IndyCar's junior category. Via an October 2024 interaction with Indy NXT, she said:“I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports. I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible before my race debut next March in St. Petersburg.&quot;Ahead of the 2025 Indy NXT campaign, Hailie Deegan also took some lessons from Arrow McLaren's IndyCar driver Nolan Siegel. She made her debut in open-wheel racing under the guidance of Siegel in November 2024 in the Formula Regional Americas for the Toney Driver Development team at the Circuit of the Americas.In the ongoing 2025 Indy NXT campaign, there are only five Grands Prix remaining, and considering this, she will be determined to end her season on a high and finish as high as possible in the standings.