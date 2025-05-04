"That Alex Palou guy makes it hard, man": Will Power feels bittersweet after season-best IndyCar qualifying at Barber

Will Power will start the 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsport Park on the second row of the grid after qualifying P4. The Team Penske driver spoke with Jack Harvey after the qualifying session as the 44-year-old reflected on his best qualifying performance of the season.

Ad

In the first three races of the IndyCar season, Power failed to make it out of the first qualifying session and started all the races outside the Top 12. The Team Penske driver was able to change his fortunes and made it into the Fast 6 session at Barber Motorsports Park.

As Power reflected on the qualifying session, he detailed his struggles with one-lap pace at the start of the season. However, Power also touched upon how the #12 Chevrolet has been strong in the races.

Ad

Trending

Looking at the possibility of winning the race at Barber, Power suggested that Alex Palou has made it tough for anyone to get even a sniff of a win this year. Will Power said, (via FOX Sports Live)

“Yeah, definitely excited to have my first appearance in the Top 12 actually, let along Top 6. But we've had really strong racedays. You know that Palou guy, he makes it hard man. But really happy with P4. We can really do something from there.”

Ad

“I think, who knows, this track has had more yellows than other tracks in the past. It might look like you can't pass but, it might be a hectic race tomorrow,” he added

Alex Palou won the opening two races of the season at St. Pete and Thermal Club. The Spaniard finished P2 at the last IndyCar race at Long Beach, where Kyle Kirkwood denied Palou the victory. However, the CGR driver was on the Andretti driver's gearbox the whole race.

Ad

Despite the P4 qualifying at Barber, the 2025 IndyCar season start has been the worst qualifying average for the Team Penske driver. Will Power’s average starting position is 12.8 for the 2025 season, which is worse by two positions in comparison than his previous worst average of 10.8, which he endured during the 2010 season.

Will Power and Team Penske's strong results at Barber Motorsports Park

Barber Motorsport Park has been on the IndyCar calendar since 2010. Out of the 14 IndyCar races held at the circuit over the last decade and a half, Team Penske has won over 50% of the races (8 races). Helio Castroneves in the No.3 Team Penske won the debut race at the circuit.

Ad

INDYCAR Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Will Power won the next couple of races in 2011 and 2012. Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden shared four wins in the mid-2010s, followed by Scott McLaughlin’s recent showdown at the 2.38-mile circuit. The #3 Team Penske driver will be aiming for the three-peat at Barber as he starts the race alongside Palou in P2.

Although Alex Palou has looked unstoppable in the 2025 season, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power starting in the Top 5 can challenge the Spaniard for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.