“That car is gorgeous”: Fans react as vintage Indy 500-winning paint scheme announced for Josh Berry

NASCAR driver, Josh Berry, scored an impressive win in the recent Cup Series, Pennzoil 400. Ahead of Darlington Raceway's 75th Anniversary during the Throwback weekend of NASCAR with the return of the Cup Series, (GoodYear 400, 7th April), Berry has revealed an Indy 500-inspired stock car for the event.

The Wood Brothers Racing driver will flaunt 1965 Indianapolis 500 winner Jim Clark's car color scheme on his #21 Cup series challenger. IndyCar on FOX's X (formerly Twitter) handle recently shared a Tweet detailing the same.

In line with this, racing enthusiasts from all over the world have come up with their reactions. A particular fan wrote via X:

"That car is gorgeous."

A second person via the same platform had the following to add:

"Stunning!"

A third motor head had the following to say:

"Greatest driver who ever lived."

Here are some of the other reactions.

"Looks good. But, it would probably make more sense on an indycar rather than a cup car. In fact, I would love to see it on an indycar for the Indy 500. Just a suggestion from a Jim Clark fan," wrote a user.

"WHAT?! An IndyCar throwback?!," mentioned another.

"That’s beautiful," commented a fan.

In the 1965 Indy event, Jim Clark drove the #82 car for Team Lotus. Parnelli Jones and motorsport legend Mario Andretti secured second and third place in the 200-lap race.

Josef Newgarden unveils 2025 Indy 500 ticket

Josef Newgarden celebrates after taking 3rd place in the NTT INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

While Josh Berry will be running an iconic Indy 500 color scheme at next month's Darlington Cup series event, the 2025 ticket for the same was quite recently unveiled by the 2024 winner Josef Newgarden.

Two weeks back he was present at the Indianapolis Airport where he revealed the 2025 ticket.

"It’s very cool to be here in the Indianapolis International Airport. Indiana and Tennessee are my two homes, so the fact we have the Indianapolis 500 in Indiana and the (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) championship finale in Tennessee is a great parallel. To top it all off is seeing this beautiful ticket from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500. It’s an incredible-looking ticket," Newgarden said via IndyCar.

Josef Newgarden has won the event back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. Last year, he was able to get the better of Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward during the dying stages of the 200-lap race.

Going into the 2025 event, he will once again have his eyes glued on the victory. However, 2018 Indy 500 winner and Newgarden's Penske teammate, Will Power will also have his eyes on the main prize. The event always generates tremendous hype, and with FOX's relentless efforts in promoting it this year, huge crowds are expected at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

