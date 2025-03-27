“That kills interest and viewership” - Graham Rahal’s latest post defending IndyCar triggers reactions among fans

Graham Rahal’s attempted defense of IndyCar following the Thermal Club Grand Prix has sparked mixed reactions among fans. The American open-wheel racing series debuted its maiden competitive race at the desert circuit in round two of the 2025 season last weekend.

Ad

However, the highly anticipated race, which had largely generated discussions in its lead-up, left many with mixed opinions in its aftermath.

While it indeed delivered a flurry of wheel-to-wheel racing action, the overall broadcast experience, particularly the disruptions on FOX Sports, led many to question IndyCar’s decision to race at the Thermal Club.

Weighing in on the lingering controversy about the Grand Prix, in what appeared to be an attempt to defend the event, Graham Rahal shared a post on X to respond to a post that had criticized the Palm Springs event.

Ad

Trending

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing star wrote:

“Uninspiring product… probably the most passes a RC will see this year, green flag, physical with awesome battles all the way, strategy up in the air, tire deg conducive to great wheel-to-wheel racing… some can’t be pleased and some can’t help but be negative.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, his comments were met with strong reactions from fans, with some disagreeing with his perspective.

One fan, responding to the 36-year-old’s comment, wrote:

“Is it the best event? No. But there is good racing. The real issue is @IndyCar having multiple three-week breaks early in the schedule—that kills interest and viewership, which is reflected in the TV numbers.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan, who appeared to be far from pleased with Graham Rahal’s words, wrote:

“Gotta toe the company line. Maybe that was the view from the cockpit. The view from the screen was much different. IndyCar has lost the plot. The only open-wheel high-speed oval series in the world has turned itself into something no one wants to watch.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan who also touched on the broadcast mishap suffered by FOX Sports posted:

“The racing itself was solid but the technical difficulties tainted the opportunity to properly showcase that, unfortunately. How does it feel at the track with such a smaller crowd, though?”

Another social media user who appeared to share Graham’s view commented:

“I don’t know what my problem is, but I watched it live, and I enjoyed it.”

Ad

Whether the 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix will be IndyCar’s last visit to the California circuit remains uncertain, as the series' organizers have yet to confirm its place on the 2026 calendar.

Graham Rahal reveals how he prepares for IndyCar Grand Prix

Graham Rahal during the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal recently shared how he prepared for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The Florida event served as the season opener for the 2025 IndyCar season earlier this month.

Ad

The veteran driver detailed how much physical and mental preparation he had to put in, especially considering he hadn’t been in a single-seater car in over six months.

Speaking before the St. Pete race with FOX Sports, Graham Rahal stated:

"A lot of my training focuses on cardiovascular work, core strength, and lower back conditioning. Neck training is also crucial—many drivers use the Iron Neck to build strength because there’s a lot of G-force under braking and cornering in these cars."

The driver, who is now in his 18th season in IndyCar, appeared to shake off the rust, as he finished 12th from 21st grid position in St. Petersburg. The six-time race winner again improved on this result at the Thermal Club event, where he recorded an 11th-place finish for his Zionsville-based outfit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback