"That's America" - Sophia Floersch salutes FOX's Josef Newgarden promo that made a splash at the Super Bowl

Indy NXT driver Sophia Floersch has shared her excitement about FOX's IndyCar promo featuring two-time Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden, which was one of three aired during the Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday (Feb 9).

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to repost the 45-second video from IndyCar's account on her story. She commended FOX, who shot the promos in December 2024 after replacing NBC as the sport's official broadcasting partner, for bringing the bold American flavor through the ingeniously written ads.

"Thats America. That's how to promote our sport. LOVE IT!" Floersch wrote.

A snapshot of Sophia Floersch's Instagram story (@sophiafloersch)

Most viewers have lauded FOX's promotional efforts for IndyCar, which have displayed a good symphony of showcasing drivers' authentic personalities humorously and emphasizing IndyCar's slogan of 'fastest racing on the planet'.

FOX also reportedly spent over $30 million to buy ad slots for all three promos featuring Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward, and Alex Palou during the NFL Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the Eagles. This created a massive positive buzz on social media for the American racing series.

Sophia Floersch joined Indy NXT (the topmost rung of IndyCar's ladder series) for the 2025 season with HMD Motorsports. The ex-Alpine academy driver is the first woman to score points in an ADAC Formula 4 championship (2016), and the first woman to score points in the FIA Formula 3 championship (2023).

Sophia Floersch opens up on leaving her family and friends behind to race in America

Formula 3 Championship - Round 10 Monza - Practice & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Last week, Sophia Floersch shared her feelings about adapting to living in America. The German driver has raced her entire junior career in the European categories - right from karting through to the junior Formula categories to the Le Mans series.

Signing an Indy NXT contract meant entering a new world in the US. In a recent LinkedIn post, Floersch poured her heart out on this switch.

"Isn't it hard to just switch continent? I think at the end of the day, as a racing driver, you're always looking for the best for yourself and your career, where you can show your true potential and where you have the opportunity to do so. It wasn't easy to go to America because it's a completely different side of the world. Everything is different, everything is new. "

"It's also far away from home, far away from family, friends and familiar surroundings. And all that in the tough motorsport business, even though I'm aware of it by now... it's still something else here. But in the end we made it, and I'm super proud of that," she wrote.

Sophia Floersch impressed in her first Indy NXT test in 2025 at the Sebring International Raceway and was sixth-fastest overall and fifth among full-time drivers. The German was also HMD Motorsports' fastest driver during that two-day test in mid-January. Floersch's second test at Laguna Seca in early February, however, didn't produce the same hype.

