“That’s hell of a sponsor”: IndyCar fans react as Alex Palou’s new look for Mid-Ohio comes to light

With the second half of the 2025 IndyCar season on the horizon, Alex Palou and the Chip Ganassi team are stepping into the busy stretch with a fresh new look. Ahead of the upcoming Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, the 28-year-old is set to sport a new livery, which has stirred reactions among fans.

Ad

The Barcelona native, who heads into the Lexington race off the back of a masterfully executed victory at the previous Road America Grand Prix, is set to don a black livery for the upcoming IndyCar race. As announced by the Chip Ganassi Racing team, Palou’s car will feature a specially themed OpenAI livery, part of the ongoing collaboration between OpenAI and the CGR team, which has evolved since the start of the 2025 campaign.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The livery, which features the signature dark theme of OpenAI, is complemented by a blue rear wing, alongside the season sponsors Palou’s car has continued to feature. This new look has since stirred reactions among fans, many of whom have taken to X to share their thoughts.

One fan who appeared pleased with the livery wrote:

“That’s a hell of a sponsor pickup.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

A second fan, airing his thoughts, posted:

“Huge sponsor!!! Wow.”

Another impressed fan commented:

"The Ganassi collaboration with this company is an important element in their success."

However, while some fans seem excited about Alex Palou’s new livery, others expressed reservations and took to social media to voice their opinions. One fan commented:

“Cool. Another race it takes me 40 laps before I know who’s who.”

Ad

Another joked:

“They change livery faster than they change tyres.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

A third fan who appeared not so impressed, also posted:

"Oh that's ugly... why did Ohio get demoted to this?"

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Alex Palou has opted for a departure from his familiar red and yellow DHL colours. The last two races — including the WWT Raceway event and the Road America round — have seen him sport two different liveries.

How Alex Palou reacted after milestone win with special livery at Road America

Alex Palou took to social media to react after achieving a milestone victory in his special-liveried car at the Road America Grand Prix. The three-time IndyCar champion sported a special Solo Cup livery for the Wisconsin event.

Ad

The Chip Ganassi driver, who was competing in just his 90th IndyCar race, masterfully executed his fuel-saving strategy to clinch his sixth win of the 2025 season. The victory was also his 50th top-five finish since making his debut in the open-wheel racing series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sharing his thoughts on his outing at the 4.048-mile event, Alex Palou wrote on X:

“WINNERS AT ROAD AMERICA!!! 🏆

WOW! What a race, the amazing team I have behind made me look very good on track today. Thank you to all the amazing fans wearing #10 jerseys out there! LFG. @SoloCup.”

Expand Tweet

Palou is well on course to clinch his fourth IndyCar Series championship and currently boasts a 93-point lead over nearest challenger Kyle Kirkwood. The former Dale Coyne Racing rookie will aim to record another race win at the upcoming Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio — a circuit where he claimed victory during the 2023 edition of the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.