"That’s all you need”: Scott McLaughlin on finding comfort in family post Indy 500 heartbreak

Scott McLaughlin found solace in his family following his disappointing crash at the Indy 500. The 31-year-old endured a forgettable outing at the highly anticipated Brickyard event.

The Team Penske driver, who had entered the racing spectacle with hopes of clinching a victory, saw his race come to an abrupt end even before he could take the green flag. The New Zealander, who appeared to be trying to generate heat in his tires, skidded off the racetrack and hit the barrier just ahead of the race’s commencement.

The incident, which could be dubbed rather unfortunate, left McLaughlin devastated. The #3 car driver could only drop to his knees, mourning the heartbreaking end to his participation in the Brickyard showpiece. However, during the post-race ceremony, the Kiwi driver detailed how he found comfort in his family following the event.

Sharing his thoughts during the ceremony in a post shared to X (formerly Twitter) by user @mama_gforce, he reflected on how he found comfort in his family.

“That’s my world right there. I got back to the bus, and my wife was there. And my daughter was there sleeping actually. And that’s all you need.”

Scott had qualified highest among the Penske drivers for the Indy 500 event. However, the early crash meant the 2024 pole-sitter finished the racing spectacle in 30th place. The former Supercars champion will now shift his focus to achieving redemption as the IndyCar Series heads to Michigan for the Detroit Grand Prix.

How Scott McLaughlin reacted after his Indy 500 crash

Scott McLaughlin shared his thoughts on social media following the premature end to his Indy 500 race. The Team Penske driver saw his race conclude before he could even take the green flag.

The 31-year-old, who was aiming for his maiden win at the Brickyard circuit, became the first casualty of the race after crashing during the warm-up laps of the famed oval.

“I truly don’t know what happened. Just touched the throttle and around we went. I’m absolutely gutted for my crew, @Team_Penske, @Pennzoil and all of our fans. We’ll be back stronger next year. I’m sorry. See ya in Detroit," he said while reflecting on the incident.

Scott McLaughlin @@smclaughlin93 I truly don’t know what happened. Just touched the throttle and around we went. I’m absolutely gutted for my crew, @Team_Penske, @Pennzoil and all of our fans. We’ll be back stronger next year. I’m sorry. See ya in Detroit. ✌️

Scott McLaughlin’s crash was not the only incident that marked the start of the Indy 500, as several other drivers — including Marco Andretti and Sting Ray Robb — were also involved in on-track incidents. McLaughlin's teammate, Josef Newgarden, also saw his chase for a third consecutive Indy 500 title come to an abrupt end, as a fuel pressure issue meant he was unable to rejoin the grid following a pit stop.

McLaughlin’s forgettable outing at the 109th running of the Indy 500 means his sixth-place finish at the 2024 edition remains his best result at the Brickyard oval in his five attempts at the 500-mile race so far.

