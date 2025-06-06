“That’s PBR?”: Graham Rahal & Scott McLaughlin pull each other’s leg in online banter

IndyCar drivers never miss out on pulling each other's leg, and the same has happened in the case of Graham Rahal and Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin. The former recently came up with a hilarious take on McLaughlin's post on X, which was interestingly, dedicated to Rahal.

McLaughlin via X posted a picture and came up with the following caption:

"Just for you @GrahamRahal"

In response, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, Graham Rahal, had the following to say:

"That PBR? Doesn't look like the main shit show area"

Graham Rahal and Scott McLaughlin took part in last week's IndyCar Grand Prix in Detroit. Rahal managed a P20 finish in #15 racecar, whereas the 31-year-old McLaughlin fared a bit better to end his 100-lap outing in P12 for the Penske outfit.

When it comes to the 2025 Drivers' standings, Rahal is currently in P15 with 115 (a single top-ten finish) points. Meanwhile, McLaughlin is in P8, having put on board 164 points so far (a solitary pole position, three top-five and four top-ten finishes).

It's a huge shame - Graham Rahal on disappointing P20 Detroit finish

In the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, Graham Rahal has shown moments of brilliance in his #15 RLL racecar. However, for one reason or another, he has just not been able to manage a Grand Prix win or a podium finish.

In last week's Detroit GP, the 36-year-old started his 100-lap outing from P11 after a sensational qualifying performance. But in the main race, everything went wrong for him, and he ultimately ended his outing way down in P20.

He was understandably disappointed with the result and said the following at the post-race interview (via RLL):

"It’s a huge shame to have a possible great day fall thrown away. I had the same thing (trouble with the installation of a tire; inside rear in warm-up and outside rear in the race) in warm up, and so it leads to the question as to the cause. I’m just super disappointed given the potential result. Who knows where you finish, but ultimately, we had the pace. We had a car to be very competitive today, so to say I’m disappointed and is an understatement."

While 2025 has proved a bit bumpy with quite a few missed opportunities for Graham Rahal, he is still in a decent position. In the remaining 10 Grand Prixs, he has a good chance of making it into the Top 10.

Rahal ended the 2024 season of America's highest class of open-wheel racing in P18 in the Drivers' standings with 251 points. Considering that he is currently on 115 points with 10th-placed Marcus Armstrong on 131, the former could break into the top 10 by the end of the next race.

