“That’s how a racecar should sound”: Graham Rahal hypes ChampCar World Series racecars

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal has hyped up the 2007 ChampCar World Series (which was merged with IndyCar in 2008) racecars. He has urged the sport's decision makers to bring back the 'loud, high-revving' racecars.The 2007 campaign was the final year when IndyCar allowed for the use of sequential manual gearbox shifters, before switching to semi-automatic paddle shifters from 2008 onwards.A video from Australia's 2007 Surfers Paradise qualifying has been making the rounds on X, and Graham Rahal has taken the time to talk about it.Rahal, after looking at the video, has asserted via the X platform that that's how race cars should sound in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. Moreover, has also wished for IndyCar to go back to Australia for a Grand Prix event.&quot;2 things. - LISTEN TO THOSE CARS! That’s how a race car should sound. Buck the trend. Make race cars loud, high revving and badass! - Look at that crowd! I get it, we’re US based. But, let’s go back to Surfers Paradise RIGHT NOW! Plenty of great Aussies and Kiwis to promote!&quot;In the 2007 Surfers Paradise event, Graham Rahal secured a P9 starting position in qualifying and was able to come up with a P11 finish in the main 61-lap race. The Grand Prix was won by Sebastien Bourdais.Graham Rahal 'excited' heading back to Milwaukee MileWhile Graham Rahal has talked about the 2007 Surfers Paradise event in Australia, the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season has only two Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. The penultimate event is this week, the Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250.Rahal has shown his excitement and recently said the following via an interaction with his team, RLL:&quot;I’m excited to go back to the Milwaukee Mile, which is probably my favorite oval of the year. It was scary to see the recent floods, but it seems everything came out okay, which is great. It’s definitely not something you want to see for the people of Milwaukee or the Fair Grounds, and I’m sure there is a lot of clean up and work that went into that. We’re excited to put on a great show for them.“We really want to make sure we can make a jump in the point standings at the last two races and move forward.&quot;As things stand, Graham Rahal is currently in 15th place in the Drivers' standings with 246 points. In the process of doing so, he has also put on board one top five and three top ten finishes.With only two events remaining, it is going to be fascinating to see in which position the veteran driver will eventually finish the 2025 IndyCar season.