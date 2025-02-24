“That’s ultimately my goal”: Scott McLaughlin hoping to carry forward his stunning form from end of last season to the 2025 IndyCar season

Scott McLaughlin, the 31-year-old IndyCar driver, has revealed his goal for the upcoming 2025 season. He was one of the stand-out drivers (P3 overall finish) of the intensely fought 2024 campaign.

Ad

He recently appeared on the IndyCar Radio platform and talked about his ultimate goal for the 17-race IndyCar calendar. In line with this, he had the following to add.

"We need to start better and that's ultimately my goal. But yeah, it's certainly a great finish but we gotta, we have done that two seasons in a row that we finish really well but we need to start better," Scott McLaughlin said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scott McLaughlin further went on to talk about what surprised him about being a dad.

"Just the satisfaction of a good night's sleep and knowing that she's had it, you know. Not for me, knowing like she's done well, good for me, but also there are plenty of wrong questions you can ask your wife too and some of that has to do with how my daughter slept."

Ad

The 31-year-old was able to amass an impressive total of 505 points in the 2024 IndyCar season.

Scott McLaughlin determined to do things 'his way' in 2025

While Scott McLaughlin has recently talked about his ultimate goal for the upcoming season, on February 11, he emphasized doing things his way in the 17-race season.

In light of this, McLaughlin had the following to add via IndyCar:

Ad

"I think you've just got to do it your own way. As much as you can plan and think about what you can do and what you can't, we all know the right path is just consistent results, with a few wins along the way. I think you need a couple wins. But consistency is key, and we all know that. But you've got to eliminate those big bad results, and we had a few of them last year, which really hurt."

Ad

On the way to amassing 505 points (as mentioned earlier) in last year's campaign, McLaughlin was able to secure three wins, five poles, eight top-five finishes, and 12 top-ten finishes driving for the Mooresville, North Carolina-based Team Penske racing team.

Going into 2025, the outfit has heavy hitters like Josef Newgarden (two-time world champion) and Will Power (two-time world champion) as teammates for McLaughlin. Newgarden ended the 2024 season in eighth place (two wins, two poles, and seven top-five finishes) whereas Power (three wins and seven top-five finishes) ended up just one place behind (P4) the 31-year-old.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the inter-team rivalry between the three Team Penske drivers will be a fascinating watch. All of them would want to assert their dominance as early as possible in the 2025 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback